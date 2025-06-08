Ohio State Buckeyes Land Talented 2026 In-State Running Back on Sunday
After losing out on multiple highly-rated recruits in the 2026 class last week, Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day finds himself back in the win column on Sunday.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday afternoon that four-star running back Favour Akih has committed to Ohio State over Miami and USC.
Akih is currently the No. 14 running back in the nation, as well as a top-ten player in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. His commitment comes shortly after his official visit with the program this past weekend, which he claimed him and his family loved every second of the visit on social media.
The Delaware, OH native had a breakout season as a junior at Rutherford B. Hayes High School, tallying 1,653 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries. At 6-foot, 190 lbs, Akih has an impressive blend of speed and strength to his game, which makes him a lethal threat in the ground game. In 2024, nine of his 11 games played featured him rushing for over 100 yards in the contest, as well as seeing some time at the linebacker position.
Akih is now the 14th recruit in the 2026 cycle to announce their commitment to Ohio State, as well as the program's first running back in the group. Day's massive push for offensive weapons in this current recruiting class has been nothing short of impressive, landing four wide receivers and one tight end.
