Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Key 2026 Target to Florida State

The Ohio State Buckeyes lose out on a key target in the 2026 recruiting class to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

Dylan Feltovich

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus walks out onto the field prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus walks out onto the field prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As we near the end of the dog days of the summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day received some unfortunate news regarding a top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that 2026 four-star interior offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks has committed to Florida State over the likes of Day and the Buckeyes.

Parks is the No. 1 prospect in the state of West Virgina, as well as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite. At 6-foot-5, 350 lbs., the highly-touted prospect already possesses the ideal frame for a lineman at the collegiate level. And despite taking an official visit to Columbus in June, Day was unable to secure his 22 commit in the current recruiting class.

With Parks off the board for Ohio State, all eyes will be on five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, who recently set his commitment date for Aug. 22. As the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia, Gray would be a perfect addition to the program's talented 2026 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have landed one interior offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle with three-star Tucker Smith, but if Day manages to walk away with a commitment from Gray, he would become the third five-star recruit in the class.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message to Will Howard

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Elite 2026 Target

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Gigantic Contract

MORE: Ohio State Predicted to Suffer Yet Another Major Recruiting Loss

MORE: Michigan Player Seems Like He's Lying About Ohio State Flag Planting Incident

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Recruiting