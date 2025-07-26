Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Key 2026 Target to Florida State
As we near the end of the dog days of the summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day received some unfortunate news regarding a top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that 2026 four-star interior offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks has committed to Florida State over the likes of Day and the Buckeyes.
Parks is the No. 1 prospect in the state of West Virgina, as well as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite. At 6-foot-5, 350 lbs., the highly-touted prospect already possesses the ideal frame for a lineman at the collegiate level. And despite taking an official visit to Columbus in June, Day was unable to secure his 22 commit in the current recruiting class.
With Parks off the board for Ohio State, all eyes will be on five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, who recently set his commitment date for Aug. 22. As the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia, Gray would be a perfect addition to the program's talented 2026 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have landed one interior offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle with three-star Tucker Smith, but if Day manages to walk away with a commitment from Gray, he would become the third five-star recruit in the class.
