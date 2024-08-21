Ohio State Buckeyes Made Shocking NIL Offer To 5-Star Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes once again failed to land another top-tier offensive lineman, as they watched five-star recruit David Sanders take his talents to the Tennessee Volunteers.
But it's not like Ohio State didn't apply a full-court press to try and land Sanders.
Jeremy Birmingham of Ohio State Rivals said during a recent episode of THE Podcast that the Buckeyes actually offered Sanders more NIL money than their entire offensive line currently earns.
Ohio State's offer was also significantly above Tennessee's, but the Volunteers' decision to provide housing for Sanders may have ultimately been the deciding factor.
Plus, Sanders is a North Carolina native, and Tennessee is a bit closer to his home than Ohio.
The fact that the Buckeyes exerted so much effort to try and land Sanders demonstrates how much they know they need an elite offensive lineman.
Ohio State has experienced issues with its offensive line for the last several years, leading to many questioning the recruiting chops of offensive coordinator Justin Frye.
For some reason, offensive line is the one area where the Buckeyes have difficulty recruiting. Otherwise, Ohio State is among the top schools in the country, and it actually boasts what many consider the nation's best recruiting class for 2025.
Plus, the Buckeyes may very well lay claim to the most talented roster in all of college football heading into the 2024 campaign.
Nevertheless, they struck out on Sanders, even when apparently applying the utmost pressure.
Ohio State will open its season at home against Akron on Aug. 31.