Ohio State Buckeyes Miss on Elite Defensive Recruiting Target
Hours after 2027 four-star linebacker Max Brown announced his commitment to Clemson, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day received more tough news, this time regarding a highly-touted 2026 prospect.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported late Tuesday night that 2026 four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick has committed to Georgia over the Buckeyes and other top schools in the nation.
Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, is considered one of the best prospects in the country. He is currently the No. 3 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, as well as a top-ten player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. In his junior year at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fitzpatrick finished the season 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
Missing out on a talented prospect like Fitzpatrick is a devestating blow to Day's 2026 recruiting class. So far, the Buckeyes hold one cornerback commit this cycle in four-star Jakob Weatherspoon. However, the program is still in the running for another high-end defensive back in four-star Danny Odem. As a top-25 player in his class, Odem holds offers from Auburn, Clemson and Oklahoma.
