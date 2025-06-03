Ohio State, Ryan Day Lose Battle for 2027 Prospect to Clemson
While many Ohio State Buckeye fans are focused on the upcoming recruiting cycle, head coach Ryan Day and the program received some unfortunate news on a talented 2027 prospect.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday night that 2027 four-star linebacker Max Brown has committed to Clemson.
Brown, the No. 13-rated athlete according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings, is a talented linebacker out of the state of Georgia who impressed colleges with his tactical playstyle on defense. At 6-foot-1, 214 lbs, Brown finished his sophomore season at Jefferson High School with 152 tackles and 14 tackles for losses in 2024. His incredible play throughout his first two season in high school earned him multiple offers top programs, such as Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee
With Brown off the board for the Buckeyes, Day will have to look elsewhere to begin building up his linebacker recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle. So far, Ohio State has offered 14 different linebacker prospects for next year's recruiting class, including five of the top ten players in the class. Out of the linebackers who have received offers from the Buckeyes, only one prospect has committed to a different program in four-star Taven Epps (Texas)
