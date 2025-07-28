Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Clear Message From Son of Former NFL Star
As we quickly approach the 2025 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day may receive a special visitor during the program's quest for a national championship.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday that 2027 five-star linebacker Cooper Witten wants to visit Columbus this fall after visiting Tennessee.
As the son of former NFL legend Jason Witten, Cooper is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class, as well as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite. The young talent is coming off an incredible sophomore season at Liberty Christian School, totaling 45 tackles, five interceptions, six pass breakups, and one safety in 2024.
Day and the rest of the Buckeyes' coaching staff have already been on top of Witten, as he received an offer from the program back in March. However, Ohio State must continue their efforts for young defensive weapon in order to land him. Witten has taken unofficial visits to both Notre Dame and Tennessee.
Looking at the Buckeyes' 2026 recruiting class, Day has received two linebacker commits in four-star Cincere Johnson and three-star CJ Sanna. Witten would be the perfect prospect for Ohio State's next recruiting class, as he would continue the recent stretch of talented linebackers to come through the program.
