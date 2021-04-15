2022 New Jersey CB Jayden Bellamy Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star cornerback Jayden Bellamy, one of Ohio State’s most recent offers, announced this week that he plans to take an official visit with the Buckeyes on the weekend of June 25-27.

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Bellamy is considered the 40th-best cornerback and No. 423 prospect overall in the class of 2022, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes view him as someone would could play all three positions in the defensive backfield – outside corner, slot corner and safety – at the next level.

That versatility is certainly something that could potentially separate him from some of the Buckeyes’ other targets at the cornerback position, including St. Louis Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Ryan Turner.

This will mark the first trip to Columbus for Bellamy, who landed an offer from the staff on March 23. It’ll be an important visit, too, as Pride and Turner are set to take their official visits to Ohio State in June, as well.

The Buckeyes already hold a pair of commitments at cornerback in Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary and West Chester Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown and the plan is to take at least one more player at the position. Pride and Turner are at the top of the list, and though there’s an outside chance the staff lands both, one or the other is far more likely.

The same goes for safety, where Ohio State’s top targets include Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch, who have also scheduled their official visits for early June.

That leaves Bellamy in a holding pattern of sorts, as the Buckeyes could easily address their needs in the secondary before he even steps on campus. In the meantime, he’s also set to take official visits to Penn State on June 11-13 and Notre Dame on June 18-20 with a summertime decision in mind.

