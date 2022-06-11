Mathews picked up an offer from the Buckeyes following an impressive camp performance on June 1.

After earning an offer from Ohio State during a one-day camp earlier this month, Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews announced he will take an official visit with the Buckeyes on June 17-19.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Mathews is considered the 25th-best athlete and No. 350 prospect overall in the class of 2023 but caught the eye of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton after running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

He then displayed the traits of a lockdown cornerback during one-on-one drills against the best wide receivers in attendance, which had several current defensive backs pleading with the coaches to extend a scholarship offer that afternoon.

Mathews previously planned to announce his college decision on July 4 from the likes of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, among others, but that could change if he wants to end things quickly or take visits to Oklahoma or Penn State, which also offered recently.

Ohio State already holds one commitment at cornerback in Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star Dijon Johnson, but the plan is to take at least two more players at the position this cycle.

If Matthews joins the fold, other names to keep in mind include St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Christian Gray; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee; Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star Daniel Harris; and Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail four-star Sharif Denson.

Gray and Lee are scheduled to take their official visits on June 24-26, while Harris is currently on campus for his, so the position could be settled sooner rather than later.

