SI All-American Candidate Samuel Hart Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect:TE Sam Hart
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds
School: Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail
Committed to: Ohio State 

Frame: Long, yet even cut. Good arm length and athletic torso. Strong lower half with decent bubble and size in thighs. 

Athleticism: Releases with above-average length in stride. Good linear build up in route phase and after the catch. Solid body control for big man with ability to contort his torso and expand his strike zone. Good hands to attack balls and pluck naturally. Has strength to win early at the point versus DE’s and LB’s with good sustainability thanks to size and length. 

Instincts: Alert to replace blitzing second level defenders as hot receiver in voids. Does a solid job of processing information versus off-coverage and settling underneath on stops. Gets an accurate punch and solid fit on targets as a blocker on the edges. Works well with offensive tackles when asked to combo and scoop. 

Polish: Has some experience working in-line, as well as flexed to 1, 2 and 3 in 3x1, 3x2 and 2x2 sets. Also lined up at boundary-X position in tapes viewed. Route tree features corners, flats, comebacks, deep outs, deep overs, drags, swings and stops, among others. Needs to improve ability to avoid underneath traffic in route running, as well as ability to motor down and grow his gap to detach from coverage. 

Bottom Line: Hart has the length and size to play as an attached tight end, yet also possesses ideal ball skills to be flexed out and impact the passing game. He’s also friendly to offensive tackles on combo blocks as a blocker. Hart projects well as a classic Y-tight end.

