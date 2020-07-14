SI All-American Candidate Cane Berrong Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Cane Berrong

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Committed To: Notre Dame

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Ready-to-go frame for college football. Dynamic athlete after the catch and physically explosive in the run game.

Athleticism: They shouldn’t move like this at his size. Short-area quickness is on par with a D1 athlete but the long speed is downright impressive. Natural, fluid mover that runs clean routes. Yards after the catch are plentiful with this big body.

Instincts: Physical. In the run game, after the catch, he’s trying to punish you every chance he gets. He adjusts well to the ball in the air and it doesn’t always have to look pretty, but he gets the job done. He’s fearless over the middle of the field.

Polish: Hands down the best run blocker of any of the top tight ends in the 2021 class. He’s oftentimes the featured blocker in their rushing attack. Uproots defenders on the end of the line of scrimmage, and latches well onto defenders in space.

Bottom Line: If you were to create a Notre Dame tight end in the lab, he would look and play like Cane Berrong. He’s an all-around tight end that will transition well into that Brian Kelly offense that relies so heavily on an end-of-the-line tight end.