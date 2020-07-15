SI All-American Candidate Dylan Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dylan Brooks

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Roanoke (Ala.) Handley

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Extremely long, wiry build with incredible wingspan. Lean muscle, narrow waist. Can pack on plenty of good mass in college to fill out frame.

Athleticism: Bouncy edge prospect with a basketball foundation. Long strider who can cover a lot of ground in short order. Enough balance to play on low plane, generating good power at the point of contact. Occasional pass catcher showcasing above-average long speed. At his best accelerating downhill or on a line. Fluid athlete in various roles.

Instincts: Good off of the line with plus anticipation. Balanced defender with good hand-eye coordination and fairly quick feet. Closes well and with finishes with combination of length and tackle radius. Possesses the awareness one would expect of a multi-sport standout, able to affect the flight of the football at the line of scrimmage more than most.

Polish: Great first step with a speed rush and counter move, but should add to technical tool box down the line. Solid edge presence versus the run with elite extension and some power. Comfortable rushing from stand up or hand in the dirt position. Can play in space relative to position but fairly raw overall.

Bottom Line: Brooks profiles like a classic edge prospect who can fit conventional and new-age schemes. He flashes great burst and bend off of the line that can translate to situational use early in his college career. As Brooks matures physically and technically, he has as high of a ceiling as any pass rushing prospect in the country.