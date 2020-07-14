SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Quintin Somerville Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Quintin Somerville
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro 
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Florida State, Arizona State, Michigan and Utah
Projected Position: Depending on the scheme, Somerville will line up either as a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end in college. At this point, he appears best on the weak side.

Frame: Big shoulders with thick arms and solid length. Athletic frame that has a lot of definition to be explored. 

Athleticism: Solid first-step quickness off the edge. Uses length and good hand quickness to win at the point of attack. He has good strength to set the edges and can anchor and shed blocks. Shows solid agility, balance, and coordination to redirect and chase ball carriers in pursuit. Possesses very good straight-line speed and closing quickness to finish plays. 

Instincts: Good play instincts and very good hand usage. Has a long-arm stab, slap-and-club, arm-over and a rip to counter in his pass-rush toolbox. Possesses good body-control and block-awareness to lower his pad level and skinny through creases. Very good ball-location skills in traffic to pursue and finish. 

Polish: Uses hands very well and plays with an impressive technique for a player at this stage in his development. He appears to have a good-sized pass-rush toolbox and a fair pass-rush plan. Will need to work on coverage aspects to his game if he is to play outside linebacker at the collegiate level - drops, buzzes, route recognition, transition quickness, etc. 

Bottom Line: Somerville plays on the left and right side of the edges, along with kicking inside to defensive tackle at times. Should he develop to be solid in coverage on the weak side, he projects well as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He can set the edge versus the run and threaten offensive tackles as a pass-rusher due to his good technique and ability to play with his hands, along with his strength and closing quickness. Somerville will be a good starter on the edge for a college program.

