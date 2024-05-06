OU Baseball: Oklahoma LHP Braden Davis Repeats Big 12 Award
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Oklahoma junior pitcher Braden Davis has been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for his Friday night performance at Texas Tech, the conference announced the weekly awards Monday.
Davis was lights out in the series opener vs. Tech, throwing seven scoreless innings to combine on his third shutout of the season. Davis surrendered just two hits with two walks to go with eight strikeouts. It marked the lefty’s fourth straight Friday night victory, moving him to 5-1 in Big 12 play with 62 strikeouts in conference play, good for second in the league.
Davis becomes the only Big 12 pitcher to earn the weekly honor twice this season, also becoming the first to win in consecutive weeks.
The Big 12-leading Sooners (29-17, 18-6) return to action this weekend in Norman for the home regular season finale vs. Baylor (20-26, 9-15). The three-game series begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT at L. Dale Mitchell Park.