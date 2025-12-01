All Sooners

Oklahoma Adds Another 2026 Defensive Commitment

The Alabama product had been committed to North Alabama until a recent visit to Norman

Ryan Aber

Park Crossing's Marcus Smith (14) is sacked by Selma's Kristan Moore (11) at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Park Crossing's Marcus Smith (14) is sacked by Selma's Kristan Moore (11) at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
NORMAN — Oklahoma's 2026 recruiting momentum didn't exactly slow Monday, even after the decommitment of defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson earlier in the day.

The Sooners added three-star linebacker Kristan Moore to the class two days before players are allowed to begin signing.

Moore had been committed to North Alabama since July before decommitting Sunday.

The Selma, Alabama, product had long been on Oklahoma's radar, attending a camp in Norman last summer.

He also took an unofficial visit in September for the Sooners' win over Michigan.

But Moore (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) recently picked up an offer from OU and visited again for Saturday's 17-13 win over LSU that all but clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Sooners.

Oklahoma is the only Power Four program to offer Moore, through he recently visited Florida as well.

Moore is the No. 125 linebacker in the class and the No. 60 player in the state of Alabama according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

He's just the second linebacker commit in the class, joining three star Beau Jandreau of Chandler (Arizona) Hamilton.

Moore is the 11th defensive commitment in the class for the Sooners. OU is 15th in the 247 Sports Composite team rankings.

Moore's commitment kept up a recent recruiting surge for the Sooners, who have added five commitments in the 2026 class in the last week.

He joins recent commitments Dane Bathurst, an edge rusher from Carmel, Indiana, safety Markel Ford of Mesquite (Texas) Horn, Cibolo (Texas) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Miami (Florida) St. John Neumann wide receiver Jayden Petit and Montgomery (Texas) running back Keldrid Ben in recently committing to the Sooners.

Oklahoma has also added commitments from Millville (Utah) Ridgeline edge rusher Krew Jones and Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Central wide receiver Tra'Von Hall in the 2027 class during that time period.

The Sooners wrapped up their regular season 10-2, winning four consecutive games to put them on the doorstep of their first College Football Playoff berth since 2019.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy are expected to speak to the media Wednesday to discuss the 2026 signing class.

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

