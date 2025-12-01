Oklahoma Adds Another 2026 Defensive Commitment
NORMAN — Oklahoma's 2026 recruiting momentum didn't exactly slow Monday, even after the decommitment of defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson earlier in the day.
The Sooners added three-star linebacker Kristan Moore to the class two days before players are allowed to begin signing.
Moore had been committed to North Alabama since July before decommitting Sunday.
The Selma, Alabama, product had long been on Oklahoma's radar, attending a camp in Norman last summer.
He also took an unofficial visit in September for the Sooners' win over Michigan.
But Moore (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) recently picked up an offer from OU and visited again for Saturday's 17-13 win over LSU that all but clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Sooners.
Oklahoma is the only Power Four program to offer Moore, through he recently visited Florida as well.
Moore is the No. 125 linebacker in the class and the No. 60 player in the state of Alabama according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
He's just the second linebacker commit in the class, joining three star Beau Jandreau of Chandler (Arizona) Hamilton.
Moore is the 11th defensive commitment in the class for the Sooners. OU is 15th in the 247 Sports Composite team rankings.
Moore's commitment kept up a recent recruiting surge for the Sooners, who have added five commitments in the 2026 class in the last week.
He joins recent commitments Dane Bathurst, an edge rusher from Carmel, Indiana, safety Markel Ford of Mesquite (Texas) Horn, Cibolo (Texas) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Miami (Florida) St. John Neumann wide receiver Jayden Petit and Montgomery (Texas) running back Keldrid Ben in recently committing to the Sooners.
Oklahoma has also added commitments from Millville (Utah) Ridgeline edge rusher Krew Jones and Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Central wide receiver Tra'Von Hall in the 2027 class during that time period.
The Sooners wrapped up their regular season 10-2, winning four consecutive games to put them on the doorstep of their first College Football Playoff berth since 2019.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy are expected to speak to the media Wednesday to discuss the 2026 signing class.