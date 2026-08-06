Oklahoma's Young WR Jahsiear Rogers is a 'Ballplayer' Who 'Wants the Opportunity'

NORMAN — Sometimes you have to see yourself doing it before you really understand the opportunity in front of you.

For first-year wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers, that stage was the Oklahoma Spring Game, where Brent Venables purposefully made it harder on his young, inexperienced players by stacking one roster with starter talent. Despite unbalanced teams, Rogers led the day with five catches for 70 yards and looked the part.

"I'm a playmaker," Rogers said after the Red/White game. "I knew it was time to showcase."

It appears that Roger's spring performance provided a catapult into a successfull offseason — one that could lead to the freshman seeing the field in the fall.

#Sooners WR Jahsiear Rogers hopes to use his strong spring performance as a catalyst for an even stronger fall camp.



"He's a ballplayer. He's deadly explosive." - Emmett Jones



"He's going to be a great player in this league." - Isaiah Sategna pic.twitter.com/uwRqFJVNeI — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) August 6, 2026

"It just answers the question, ‘Can I do it at this level? Like right now?’" wide receivers' coach Emmett Jones said during Oklahoma's Media Day. "It just raises the confidence level. It inspires those guys to do the little things right as far as details. Studying, knowing exactly what we’re doing from an offensive standpoint."

Considering that Trell Harris and a "couple of other guys" will not be full participants as OU reports for camp, Rogers — if he is not among the "couple of other guys" — has a great opportunity to build off his strong spring impression.

Even Isaiah Sategna recognizes his potential.

"He’s a young guy, but, he's a playmaker like y'all can see," Sategna said. "Playmakers are always going to show up regardless of who you're playing. And he was out there playing against the ones and he was still out there making plays.

"Once he gets the mental aspect of everything down, you know, he's going to be a great player in this league," Sategna added.

Rogers, like many players on the roster, is no where near a finished product. What you do in a spring game doesn't always translate to fall success. The coaches don't expect many players to be prepared for gameplay when Fall Camp begins.

All it means is that for players like Rogers, Fall Camp represents a new opportunity to continue gaining trust from the coaches — even if he's already answered the skill question.

"Any kind of mistake he makes, it’s not something he can’t fix on the next play," Jones said. "He’s a ballplayer. You want to put him out there and let him go play. He wants the opportunity. When that ball comes his way, he can do some crazy things. He’s deadly explosive after the catch."

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