Oklahoma Is Optimistic About the Fit Between Trell Harris and Isaiah Sategna

NORMAN — Jim Nagy opened Oklahoma's spring practices on March 9 answering questions on, among other things, reshaping the wide receiver room in the offseason with additions like Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris.

His answer seemed to cut through the veneer of program-speak around the lack of production from Deion Burks in 2025.

"I’m a huge Deion Burks fan, but Deion’s probably more of an inside player, but that was kind of (Isaiah Sategna's) spot," Nagy said.

If that be the case, then Harris' addition grew a larger spotlight. Is Harris a better fit alongside Sategna? The Sooners believe yes, emphatically.

"He’s more of a true, pure receiver," wide receivers' coach Emmett Jones said during Oklahoma's Media Day on Tuesday. "He knows how to play the position. He understands everything that a receiver needs to be successful."

Oklahoma would never speak ill of Burks — he fought through injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, and three offensive coordinators, and produced what he could. Still, even with John Mateer hampered by injury in 2025, Sategna was able to produce at an All-SEC level, why not Burks?

The reason, it appears, is that Burks playing out of position may have been to steep a hill for him to climb. With Harris, OU seems that his placement alongside Sategna is more natural.

"He just knows the game. He approaches it like a true vet, true professional. He’s been huge for Isaiah Sategna. He’s been huge for Trell also," Jones said.

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Despite Harris being sidelined with a pre-spring surgery recovery and an offseason "setback," Sategna has already gained a respect and appreciation for him.

"I love Trell Harris," Sategna said. "That's one of the guys that I'm around the most. He's a guy that likes to work and I like to surround myself with guys that like to work. But, he's always trying to get extra catches, trying to get in that film room and that's a person I love to be around."

Sategna admitted that Burks was relegated to a position he wasn't as familiar with, but hinted that with Harris — who is described as a "pure, combo receiver" — he may have to play multiple spots in the scheme.

"That's something that might come up in the NFL (playing out of position). You always got to be ready to play both positions inside and outside. Technically I'm supposed to be a slot. So, I'm trying to just get comfortable with both, just like Dion was last year."

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Despite his disadvantages, Burks was drafted. But OU is leaning more towards optimism when it comes to pairing Harris with Sategna.

"(Harris has) been attacking it the right way," Jones said. "Some guys you have to poke them a little more, but he wants to be poked because it wakes him up a little bit. It allows him to play at an extremely high level. It holds him accountable."

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