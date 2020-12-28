Caleb Williams on Camar Wheaton, Bryce Foster, Tristan Leigh and 'whooping up' on Florida

Sooner QB signee says not landing Wheaton "sucked" but said he's still going to show Leigh the love heading into the New Year

In his latest “All on the Line” blog for Sports Illustrated All-American, Oklahoma 2021 quarterback signee Caleb Williams said not landing running back Camar Wheaton “sucked,” but he won’t stop recruiting offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

“OU didn't win the Camar (Wheaton) sweepstakes; he committed to Alabama, which sucked, but I wish him the best,” Williams wrote. “And Bryce (Foster) committed to Texas A&M, and I obviously wish him the best. Looking forward to competing against them, hopefully in the College Football Playoff or the national championship in the upcoming years.”

Carl, Caleb and Dayna Williams Photo: Parker Thune, SI Sooners

Those losses haven’t diminished Williams’ enthusiasm for bringing in Leigh, one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects.

“Obviously, I'm still recruiting,” Williams said. “I’m going in heavy right now for Tristan. I need him protecting me, behind me, blocking for me. I would really enjoy having that guy behind me, protecting my blindside, making sure that I'm alright. After the games, and even during the games, I'll make sure he's alright. I just want that big guy with me.

Williams was proud of his social media campaign, #LeightoOU.

“I don't know if Tristan reads this, I think mama Leigh (Laura Rigney) does, but the fans love him. It speaks for itself. I said what I had to say. Everybody thinks their fanbase is better than ours and we obviously proved that was totally wrong. We blew everybody out the water, it was trending in all different states. I got pictures of it trending in Texas, Oklahoma and a few other states with the #LeightoOU.

“I wasn't gonna post the #LeightoOU but I wanted to make sure Tristan knew the love for him was really strong coming from our side, Oklahoma. Fan-wise, the recruits, etc...The coaches can't really say much but the coaches really want Tristan there blocking for me, being a teammate and being a big-time recruit. One of the biggest to come to Oklahoma. I was trying to show that. Like I said I didn't wanna do the #LeightoOU thing but had to make sure he understood what it really was and how much love he had coming from OU.”

Leigh has announced he will declare his choice on Jan. 2.

Williams also wrote about the upcoming Cotton Bowl. The No. 6-ranked Sooners take on No. 7 Florida on Wednesday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and Williams is eager to watch his future teammates in another bowl game.

“We are not going to the college playoffs this year, however we still get to play against a top-tier team in Florida, an SEC team that is respected,” Williams said. “Florida had a great year this year. It would be great to whoop up on them. We don't necessarily get as much respect as we should because of the prior experience in the playoffs versus Georgia or LSU and all these other schools that we played. We haven't gotten as much respect as we should, so with this opportunity to play against Florida we can whoop up on them and earn some respect.

READ CALEB WILLIAMS’ FULL BLOG

“Coming out on top of Florida would give us a little more respect. … And then I could talk a little trash to some of the recruits I know that are committed to Florida. I can't wait to watch my guys in the Cotton Bowl.”

