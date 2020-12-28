Caleb Williams looks back on Christmas, ahead to the Cotton Bowl

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his college career. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week was special. I hope everybody's Christmas went well. Hope everyone was able to celebrate the gift of family and in whatever safe way possible.

Workouts are starting to pick up more with my boys and I doing two-a-days. These sessions are grueling, but it's fun having my childhood brothers alongside me. We've been training together since forever.

OU didn't win the Camar (Wheaton) sweepstakes; he committed to Alabama, which sucked, but I wish him the best. And Bryce (Foster) committed to Texas A & M, and I obviously wish him the best. Looking forward to competing against them, hopefully in the College Football Playoff or the national championship in the upcoming years.

Obviously, I'm still recruiting. I'm going in heavy right now for Tristan (Leigh). I need him protecting me, behind me, blocking for me. I would really enjoy having that guy behind me, protecting my blindside, making sure that I'm alright. After the games, and even during the games, I'll make sure he's alright. I just want that big guy with me.

I don't know if Tristan reads this, I think mama Leigh (Laura Rigney) does, but the fans love him. It speaks for itself. I said what I had to say. Everybody thinks their fanbase is better than ours and we obviously proved that was totally wrong. We blew everybody out the water, it was trending in all different states. I got pictures of it trending in Texas, Oklahoma and a few other states with the #LeightoOU.

I wasn't gonna post the #LeightoOU but I wanted to make sure Tristan knew the love for him was really strong coming from our side, Oklahoma. Fan-wise, the recruits, etc...The coaches can't really say much but the coaches really want Tristan there blocking for me, being a teammate and being a big-time recruit. One of the biggest to come to Oklahoma. I was trying to show that. Like I said I didn't wanna do the #LeightoOU thing but had to make sure he understood what it really was and how much love he had coming from OU.

The transfer portal is heating up at this time of the year. Especially with this whole COVID situation and having the freedom to transfer for better situations. I know people transfer, and if you're reading this, you need to respect their decision and what they're doing. This is their careers, their lives. They are trying to get into a better situation for them and their families towards reaching their goals.

I wanted to talk about this last with the OU bowl game versus Florida coming up. We are not going to the college playoffs this year, however we still get to play against a top-tier team in Florida, an SEC team that is respected. Florida had a great year this year. It would be great to whoop up on them. We don't necessarily get as much respect as we should because of the prior experience in the playoffs versus Georgia or LSU and all these other schools that we played. We haven't gotten as much respect as we should, so with this opportunity to play against Florida we can whoop up on them and earn some respect.

Coming out on top of Florida would give us a little more respect...and then I could talk a little trash to some of the recruits I know that are committed to Florida. I can't wait to watch my guys in the Cotton Bowl.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

