No. 1 Interior OL Bryce Foster Commits to Texas A&M

Bryce Foster, the No. 1 interior offensive line prospect and No. 30 overall in the SI99, has made his long awaited college decision.

The blocker from Katy (Texas) Taylor has decided to remain close to home and announced Friday morning he will sign with Texas A & M.

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Foster is a huge get for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. Schools such as Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon and Texas all were heavily after Foster, but the allure of staying near home while playing in the SEC in College Station won out, he shared with the country on Instagram Live in celebration of his 18th birthday.

Foster has been on the national radar since he was a freshman in high school, when he began receiving college offers. In fact, SI All-American’s Edwin Weathersby II has said, “when I was Director of the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl, we invited Foster. When he walked in at registration day at the start of the week in Naples, Florida, I thought he was the ‘the Juggernaut’ from X-Men, that’s how physically impressive he is.”

Foster spoke with SI All-American ahead of Signing Day and told us of his long history and family ties to the Aggies.

“(Texas A & M) feels like a second home to me," he said. "My brother went there, so whenever I’d go to their football camps when I was 10, 11, 12 years old, my brother was actually playing for the football team at that time. I got to stay with him and his buddies, and it kind of felt like a warm place.”

As any and everyone in the recruiting industry knows and understands, recruiting is fundamentally about relationships - both fostering and maintaining. Texas A & M’s staff did a good job in this area with Foster.

“I have a really good relationship with Coach (Josh) Henson and coach (Jimbo) Fisher, we talk fairly often,” he said. “There’s a few guys there that I know personally.”

Foster, equally as coveted in track-and-field, also has shown to be both witty and astute, proving to be a good follow on Twitter.

Foster by the numbers:

No. 1 IOL

No. 30 in SI99

22 scholarship offers

Ranked No. 1 in discus

198-0.5 discus throw in track and field

65-3.5 shot put in track and field

Top-3 in national shot put

Recruiting Impact

A & M has been red-hot in the trenches of late, as Foster joins the likes of fellow in-staters Tunmise Adeleye, Shemar Turner and Remington Strickland in picking the program over the last two weeks. The Aggies are now up to 20 verbal commitments/signees in the class of 2021, boasting one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Foster joins SI99 members in quarterback Eli Stowers and running back Amari Daniels in elites headed to College Station.

Fisher's commitment list has beefed up of late to help round out the entire group. The addition of Foster helps the program challenge for a top 10 class moving forward, microcosmic in the bigger picture by A & M's chief competition for Foster in No. 10 class Oklahoma. The Sooners have more SI99 members (five) but the Aggies have the defensive emphasis and larger overall haul at this time.

SI All-American’s Edwin Weathersby II’s scouting evaluation of Foster:

Frame: Powerful build with big upper body and thick arms with length. Large lower half with big thighs and good size through calves.

Athleticism: Works with good balance and footwork in the trenches, but Foster is a classic power player. His strength and point-of-attack shock value routinely show up in his punch upon contact. He plays to his size and drives his feet to finish blocks. Foster has solid movement skills in space, but he is more productive and at his best in a phone booth where he relies on strength and toughness.

Instincts: Lines up at both guard spots and also has played center. Works well on deuce and ace blocks, and displays good vision and target-location skills in the run game. Does a good job of working when uncovered in pass protection and will reach to off-set late comers on stunts and twists, as well as when moving laterally in the run game.

Polish: Foster has the size and strength to impact a roster nearly immediately. His toughness, power and bulk will help him battle college defensive linemen in phone booths early in his career. He will continue improving his initial hand quickness to beat rushers with his punch at the point of attack, as well as his agility in space in pass protection. Yet, he projects as an early starter at guard who will also be capable of playing center.

Bottom Line: Foster is an excellent guard prospect who also has upside as a pivot player. He’s nasty, plays big at the point of attack and has heavy hands with power that allow him to sustain his blocks and steer his targets. Foster’s anchor strength and awareness aid him well in pass protection, where he’s effective using a short set. He fits best in an offense that features a man-to-man downhill blocking scheme in the run game.

