On December 4th, SI99 running back Camar Wheaton announced he would be making his college commitment on December 23rd.

That meant that he would be giving an early Christmas gift to one of his final two schools: Oklahoma and Alabama.

Christmas came early for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, with Wheaton announcing he is bound for Tuscaloosa.

Alabama's No. 1 class only becomes more potent and stronger with Wheaton's commitment. He is the Tide's 11th SI99 prospect and 25th commitment. With the decision in, UA matches Ohio State with the most SI99 prospects on board.

Hailing from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial, Wheaton is the No. 2 RB prospect in the country, and sat at No. 9 overall when the SI99 debuted this summer.

Wheaton is one of the most exciting offensive players to watch in this class. He has sprinter's speed, to go along with a myriad of additional high-end traits, which is why he was so coveted by many heavyweight programs across the country.

Wheaton by the Numbers

5-foot-11

195 pounds

27 scholarship offers

Averaged 8.49 yards-per-carry as a senior on 71 carries

603 yards rushing as a senior in six games

8 TDs as a senior in six games

2019 Texas District 10-6A Player of the Year

3,731 career rushing yards

48 career TDs

487 career carries

Averaged 7.66 yards-per-carry in career

Averaged 113 yards-per-game in career

Has played in 33 high school games

10.62 100-meter-dash time

21.80 200-meter-dash time

Wheaton's Fit in Alabama's offense

The Crimson Tide's offense has been exceptionally explosive over the past two seasons. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian prefers West Offense principles in his passing game to marry with play action concepts and RPO concepts. Alabama prefers big-bodied offensive linemen who can dominate at the point in a physical rushing attack the features both man/gap-scheme concepts and zone-blocking concepts. Wheaton's rare run traits will allow him to bang, bend or bounce in the Crimson's Tide inside zone and mid-zone concepts, while his explosiveness and quick mental processing will allow him to work off blocks well when he is asked to come downhill on carries in Tuscaloosa.

Recruiting Fallout

Alabama's top class adds the one position it had yet to address in the cycle, running back, and does so with Wheaton's game-breaking potential at that. The pick creates some distance with No. 2 Ohio State atop the class rankings, though each program remains in play for some of the top available recruits. 'Bama and OSU are still courting No. 1 edge JT Tuimiloau, who may very well tip the scales one way or the other. Additional UA targets include SI99 DB Terrion Arnold, SI99 WR Brian Thomas and recent Auburn decommitment Jaeden Roberts, one of the top available blockers.

Camar Wheaton's SI All-American Scouting Evaluation

Frame: Fairly tall, relatively compact build. Running back build in lower half with room to fill out, particularly in upper body.



Athleticism: Dynamic track athlete with elite times in sprinting events, including 10.6 100-meter dash mark. Gets to top speed in a hurry and won't be caught from behind. Track stride evident in open field. Presses line of scrimmage but strong laterally with clear bounce. Can decelerate and get back to second gear in short order.

Instincts: Natural vision in attacking downhill. Subtle shifter in the open field with slight hesitation move to disrupt pursuit angles. Trusts speed, one-cut strength on outside zone. Features some grit, toughness in tight quarters with good contact balance.

Polish: Runs with elite lean, minimizes strike zone. Minimal wasted movement in spread scheme. Can stand to improve elusiveness, but one-cut ability and jump-cut moves prove reliable on the edge.

Bottom Line: Wheaton is a home run threat at every opportunity, a game-breaker who should contend for carries the moment he steps on a college campus. The dynamic one-cut style combines with track star speed in any offense, reminiscent of LeSean McCoy at the same stage. With the tools to develop into a three-down back and factor into the passing game, there won't be much reason for Wheaton to sit at any level.

