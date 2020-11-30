Caleb Williams says several top recruits will attend Oklahoma vs. Baylor on Saturday

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit doesn't disclose which prospects will join him at this weekend's game, but says that "hopefully a few big names come"

As a seemingly interminable year finally begins to draw to a close, Caleb Williams is making a last push to bolster the Sooners' 2021 recruiting class.

Williams, who ranks as SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021, moved from Washington, D.C. to Norman last month as he prepares to matriculate at Oklahoma. The ballyhooed quarterback has been committed to the Sooners since July 4, and in the months since he pledged to OU, he's been fully engaged in an effort to bring other top 2021 prospects along with him.

This weekend, he'll be hosting several of those prospects in a visit to the Sooners' final home game of the season.

"A few of the recruits texted our group chat saying they want to go to the Baylor game since we're not able to be with the coaches and go on officials, things like that," Williams told SI All-American. "A few of the commits said they wanted to go to the game, and I'll be back in town, so I'll already be there. Be on the lookout for some of the guys, and hopefully a few big names come."

Williams didn't give any indication of who those "big names" could be, but did drop a few hints as he detailed his recent recruiting conversations.

"I've been talking with Tristan Leigh pretty heavily recently," said Williams. "Just making sure I get my left side, my backside, my blindside, protected so I'm not getting rocked. I wished him all the best and things like that on his decision being about a month out, he's deciding pretty soon so he can get his edits, videos, all his hats and things for his whole deal. I'm just talking to him, communicating with him trying to build a bond and the trust between us. Hopefully it goes a long way for him so he can come protect my blindside, my backside."

Leigh, SI All-American's No. 61 overall recruit, was one of nearly two dozen attendees at Sooner Summit, a grassroots rendezvous that Williams organized in August. Though LSU, Clemson and several other powerhouse programs are chasing a pledge from the hulking offensive tackle, Williams remains confident that he can lure Leigh to Norman.

"I've also been talking to Emeka (Egbuka) and Bryce (Foster) and Savion (Byrd)," said Williams. "As you can see, I'm trying to secure my O-linemen so I'm safe and protected. Then after the games we win, you know I'll feed them big dinners... And then of course, I need Emeka to come to finish off this wide receiver class."

Egbuka, the top wide receiver and No. 10 overall prospect in SI All-American's class rankings, has remained remarkably guarded throughout his recruitment. It's not clear when the native of Washington state will commit, or whether he's leaning toward any particular school. However, Oklahoma is widely considered the leader in the clubhouse for Foster and Byrd, and the Sooners' 2021 class already includes an elite offensive line talent in Cullen Montgomery.

