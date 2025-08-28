Courtland Guillory's 'Maturity' Will Help the Oklahoma CB Earn Early Playing Time
NORMAN — Cornerback Courtland Guillory has positioned himself to follow in Eli Bowen’s footsteps.
The true freshman was listed as a co-start with Jacobe Johnson for No. 18 Oklahoma’s season-opener against Illinois State, which would see his goal of making an immediate impact with the Sooners come true.
“He’s just ultra aggressive,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. “Very confident, but humble. He has great self-awareness, so he knows where he may lack. But he's willing to attack it every day. Super coachable. High energy. He's got a lot of passion to him.
“… He would be what you would call a dog.”
Bowen appeared in 11 games last year as a true freshman, making eight starts. He’s been sidelined this offseason, however, and the absences of both Bowen and Kendel Dolby at fall camp opened the door for Guillory.
“These guys are hungry, and they know the truth is, I don't care about age,” cornerbacks coach Jay Valai said during camp. “The best guy is going to play.”
Guillory adds needed length to the secondary.
He stands six feet tall and is a fluid athlete in space, but where he’s really excelled is in the film room.
“He's detailed,” Venables said. “He's really learned from Eli [Bowen] how to show up every day in the meeting room, take notes, be on the edge of your chair. Show up prepared. Show up alert and taking all the knowledge that you can.”
Most importantly, he can quickly take coaching points and make corrections on the practice field.
“When he makes a mistake, he learns from it quickly,” Venables said. “So when he’s failed, and he has failed plenty, he’s gotten beat plenty of times, man, does he respond. He doesn’t go in the tank. Doesn’t duck his head. He doesn’t neglect the coaching. He loves a challenge and his teammates.”
Guillory’s passion and work ethic quickly won over his teammates.
“From January until now, you can tell he’s comfortable now,” safety Robert Spears-Jennings said. “He understands everything. The game is slowing down for Court. He’s been aggressive, too. That helps out because Valai and Venables love aggressive corners.
“… He catches the ball really well. You can’t keep him off the field. He doesn’t come in with a freshman mentality. He comes in like he’s been here before. Puts his head down and works. Takes great notes, stays out of trouble, does what he’s told. He acts like a pro.”
When Bowen and Dolby eventually return, the Sooners will add them to Johnson and Gentry Williams, who all have plenty of experience in college football.
If Guillory’s success on the practice field can translate to Saturday’s, then Valai’s room will quickly become one of the deepest units on the team.
“He just has a mental maturity and a competitive maturity to him that has lent him an opportunity to kind of get up here in some rare air, if you will, as a young player,” Venables said. “But we’ll see. The challenges of the season are right in front of us. But excited about what his future looks like, without question.”