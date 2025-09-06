All Sooners

ESPN College GameDay Split on Oklahoma-Michigan

The ESPN College GameDay desk was split on who will win Saturday's massive matchup between the Sooners and the Wolverines.

Ryan Chapman

Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay.
Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The picks from the ESPN “College GameDay” desk are in. 

ESPN’s flagship show made its way to Norman for the second time in as many years to spotlight tonight’s matchup between the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (1-0).

Former OU star Trae Young, who was on hand as the guest picker, obviously picked the Sooners. 

He declared that Oklahoma would win “by 50”, but the rest of the GameDay desk was more measured. 

Read More Oklahoma-Michigan Game Day Coverage

Stanford Steve picked the Sooners to win by a field goal, citing Brent Venables’ 21-5 record when calling a defense against either a true freshman or redshirt freshman at quarterback, though Venables is 3-4 in such matchups as the head coach in Norman. 

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan alum Desmond Howard balanced out Young, picking the Maize and Blue to emerge victorious in Saturday night’s battle of the blue bloods.

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban agreed with Howard. 

“I think Oklahoma has revamped their roster,” Saban said. “They lost a lot of guys, they gained a lot of guys, especially the quarterback John Mateer. 

“But I’m telling you, Michigan didn’t have any offense last year and won like eight games. They have a quarterback this year, and I know he’s a freshman, and they’ve got a good defense.



“So I’m taking Michigan.”

Pat McAfee also took the Sooners, ensuring the crew would be split 2-2 since Kirk Herbstreit declined to pick a winner in the contest. Herbstreit will be on the call alongside Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe.

Oklahoma’s new-look offense will have a tall test on Saturday night. 

New offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer will face the toughest test of their careers against the Michigan defense. 

Similarly, Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood is making his first road start in front of a loud, packed crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Kickoff between the two college football powers is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football