ESPN College GameDay Split on Oklahoma-Michigan
The picks from the ESPN “College GameDay” desk are in.
ESPN’s flagship show made its way to Norman for the second time in as many years to spotlight tonight’s matchup between the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (1-0).
Former OU star Trae Young, who was on hand as the guest picker, obviously picked the Sooners.
He declared that Oklahoma would win “by 50”, but the rest of the GameDay desk was more measured.
Stanford Steve picked the Sooners to win by a field goal, citing Brent Venables’ 21-5 record when calling a defense against either a true freshman or redshirt freshman at quarterback, though Venables is 3-4 in such matchups as the head coach in Norman.
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan alum Desmond Howard balanced out Young, picking the Maize and Blue to emerge victorious in Saturday night’s battle of the blue bloods.
Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban agreed with Howard.
“I think Oklahoma has revamped their roster,” Saban said. “They lost a lot of guys, they gained a lot of guys, especially the quarterback John Mateer.
“But I’m telling you, Michigan didn’t have any offense last year and won like eight games. They have a quarterback this year, and I know he’s a freshman, and they’ve got a good defense.
“So I’m taking Michigan.”
Pat McAfee also took the Sooners, ensuring the crew would be split 2-2 since Kirk Herbstreit declined to pick a winner in the contest. Herbstreit will be on the call alongside Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe.
Oklahoma’s new-look offense will have a tall test on Saturday night.
New offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer will face the toughest test of their careers against the Michigan defense.
Similarly, Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood is making his first road start in front of a loud, packed crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff between the two college football powers is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.