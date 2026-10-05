Ex-Oklahoma Star Wide Receiver Logs Another Dominant Performance in NFL Week 4

Another week, another star performance from CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb, who played at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2019, was integral in the Dallas Cowboys’ 34-30 win over the Houston Texans. The veteran wide receiver caught 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, helping the Cowboys improve to 2-2.

Lamb has been arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver through the first month of the season, as he leads the league with 498 receiving yards and is tied for third with four receiving touchdowns. The former Sooner has surpassed 100 yards in each of his last three games.

At Oklahoma, Lamb was one of the nation’s best receivers. He logged 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns on 173 receptions over his three years in Norman.

Lamb has been similarly impactful since jumping to the professional ranks. He has logged over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons, and Lamb is well ahead of pace to do so again in 2026.

After Sunday’s win, the Cowboys are one game back of first place in the NFC East, trailing the 3-1 New York Giants.

Sooner rookie notches first interception

Former OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings was a defensive standout for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Spears-Jennings recorded his first-career interception in the fourth quarter. The Steelers trailed 21-10 at the time of the interception, and they scored a touchdown just six plays after the takeaway. Pittsburgh tied the game with 1:42 remaining, but the Browns kicked a game-winning field goal just moments later.

The rookie safety also notched seven tackles, six of which were solo tackles.

Spears-Jennings, a Tulsa native, spent all four years of his college career at Oklahoma. The Steelers selected him in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Other notable performances

Veteran tight end and former Sooner Mark Andrews was a key weapon in the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-18 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Andrews caught his first touchdown of 2026 in the second quarter, helping the Ravens take a 24-7 lead into halftime. He finished the day with five catches for 27 yards and that score.

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Andrews played at OU from 2014 to 2017. He won the John Mackey Award in 2017, the same year that Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy and the Sooners made it to the College Football Playoff.

Andrews has spent the entirety of his nine-year NFL career with the Ravens. He has made three Pro Bowls, and he earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2021.

With Mayfield and Caleb Williams both sidelined, only two former OU quarterbacks — Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — took the field in Week 4.

And neither of them put together stellar performances.

Hurts completed only 12 of his 27 pass attempts for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hurts, a top dual-threat quarterback, rushed for just 18 yards, and he didn’t score on any “tush push” plays.

Murray and the Minnesota Vikings beat the middling Miami Dolphins 15-10 — but the offense struggled throughout that game. The former OU quarterback logged 247 yards on 27-of-37 passing and didn’t score any touchdowns. He was also sacked four times.

The Vikings are 4-0, and Murray’s start marked his second since suffering an injury in Week 1.

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