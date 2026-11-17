It was a fairly quiet week for Sooners now playing in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the week off, Jalen Hurts is injured and Kyler Murray is no longer the starter in Minnesota.

One former Oklahoma player who — unsurprisingly — had a big week was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb, a star for the Cowboys, had a key role in the shootout that Dallas played against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran receiver finished the game with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Lamb and the Cowboys lost 46-40 to the 49ers. Lamb’s touchdown came in the final minute and put Dallas within six. The Cowboys needed to recover an onside kick to get one last chance to win, but they were unable to do so.

Dallas has struggled to begin 2026. The Cowboys’ defense ranks among the worst in the NFL as the franchise is just 4-6 through 10 games.

Lamb, however, has been a standout. He has already registered 976 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 receptions, all three of which rank in the top three in the NFL.

Before he became a star in Dallas, Lamb played a stellar career at Oklahoma. Lamb spent three seasons in Norman, racking up 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American and a First Team All-Big 12 pick in 2019, his final collegiate season.

Murray no longer the starter

As mentioned, Murray is no longer in command of the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback room. The Vikings traded for veteran and former Minnesota star Kirk Cousins earlier this week.

In the first start of his second stint in Minneapolis, Cousins logged an impressive performance. Cousins led the Vikings to a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Murray signed with the Vikings in the offseason after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. He was named the Vikings’ starter before the season, but Murray suffered a concussion in Week 1.

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Murray returned from his injury in Week 3 and started each of Minnesota’s next five games. His play was inconsistent during that span, as he threw for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The dual-threat quarterback suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the Vikings’ game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 1, forcing Minnesota to play veteran backup Carson Wentz.

Wentz struggled mightily in Murray’s absence, leading to the team’s decision to trade for Cousins.

Murray is expected to return from his hamstring injury in Week 12, but it’s widely expected that Cousins will remain the Vikings’ starter.

OU rookie defenders square off

Two of the Sooners’ defensive rookies — R Mason Thomas and Kendal Daniels — battled in Week 10. Thomas and the Kansas City Chiefs got the better of Daniels and the Atlanta Falcons, as they won 35-13.

Thomas finished the day with two solo tackles, one of which went for a loss. The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, making him OU’s first player drafted.

Daniels made eight total tackles and two solo tackles in the loss. The linebacker went in the fourth round of the draft after finishing his collegiate career at OU.

Those two weren’t the only former Sooners competing in that game.

For Kansas City, center Creed Humphrey started and helped command the Chiefs’ offense. On the Falcons’ defense was second-year safety Billy Bowman Jr., logged two tackles and a pass breakup.

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