Five Oklahoma Players Who Need a Big Showing Before Texas
NORMAN — The Sooners don’t have a bye this week, but it feels like they do.
Oklahoma hosts Kent State, which hasn’t defeated an FBS opponent since 2022, on Saturday. The Sooners are 46.5-point favorites over the Golden Flashes, per ESPN BET Sportsbook.
Because of the disparity in talent that will almost certainly lead to a disparity on the scoreboard, OU will have the chance to give both starters and reserves ample playing time.
Here are five Sooners that could use a strong showing against Kent State:
WR Javonnie Gibson
Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer wideout Javonnie Gibson will play his first game as a Sooner against the Golden Flashes.
Gibson was a star for the Golden Lions in 2024, finishing the year with 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 catches. Even more impressive, he played on an inconsistent offense for a UAPB team that finished 3-9.
Gibson was a standout in spring ball before he broke his leg. As a result, the receiver missed the entirety of fall camp and OU’s first four games.
In a game that will likely get lopsided quickly, this will be a chance for Gibson to showcase what he brings to the Sooners’ offense. At 6-2 and 211 pounds, Gibson adds a sizable weapon to OU’s wide receiver room, which has already been much better than it was in 2024.
RB Jaydn Ott
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle confirmed that Jaydn Ott is alive at his press conference on Tuesday.
“He had great bye week practices,” Arbuckle said. “He’s been focused in, dialed in and really had a great bye week practice. Excited for him and the opportunities that can come his way.”
Ott was a major signing for the Sooners in the spring transfer portal window, but his production remains to be seen.
The Cal transfer has rushed only nine times for 17 yards in his first season at OU. He played a minor role in each of the Sooners’ first three games but did not see the field against Auburn.
If Ott doesn’t produce against Kent State, Sooner fans will raise even more questions about whether he will ever have a role in the offense.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- The One Big Thing About Oklahoma-Kent State Actually Started Last Week
- Here's How the Sooners On SI Staff Picked Oklahoma vs. Kent State
- The Monster Is Fed: Oklahoma’s Journey to the 1985 National Title
LB James Nesta
Redshirt freshman linebacker James Nesta hasn’t played a large role, but the young defender has appeared in each of the Sooners’ first four games.
His biggest role came in OU’s 42-3 win against Temple, when Nesta played on 13 defensive snaps. Nesta made his first-career tackle for loss in the contest.
Oklahoma’s linebacker room is very strong, and Nesta isn’t looking to earn a starting role. Sammy Omosigho, Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke will hold down the majority of playing time at linebacker for the time being.
But if Nesta can play a strong game against Kent State, then it would further display the Sooners’ depth at the position and give OU fans something to be excited about for the future.
TE Will Huggins
Pittsburg State transfer tight end Will Huggins hasn’t been a major factor in the Sooners’ first four games, and that’s a testament to how good Jaren Kanak has been.
Kanak, a converted linebacker, is OU’s leader in receiving with 307 yards. He has played 206 offensive snaps, while Huggins and fellow backup Carson Kent have appeared on only 70 and 48 plays, respectively.
Huggins, a sixth-year senior, is 6-6 and 252 pounds. It would be hard to stop if Arbuckle installed some two-tight-end looks near the red zone with Kanak and Huggins.
A game that will presumably get out of hand quickly is a chance for the Sooners to test Huggins in a way that they haven’t yet.
CB Eli Bowen
It’s remarkable that Oklahoma’s defense has been so stellar without Eli Bowen, who earned Freshman All-American honors last year.
Bowen missed fall camp and OU’s first four games with a foot injury, but he’ll make his 2025 debut against Kent State. As a true freshman last year, Bowen logged 30 tackles, 24 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception.
It will be interesting to track how many reps Bowen gets in his first game back. Out of precaution, the Sooners’ staff may opt to keep the cornerback on a pitch count.
In a game where the crowd won’t need to play a big role for the Sooners to win big, a turnover forced by Bowen would bring a little life into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.