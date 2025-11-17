Kickoff Time Announced for Oklahoma’s Regular-Season Finale vs. LSU
LSU will make its first-ever trip to Norman on Nov. 29, and the Tigers and Sooners will kickoff in the afternoon.
The Southeastern Conference revealed on Monday that the game will start at 2:30 p.m. and that it will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.
The game will be both teams’ final game of the 2025 regular season. This year’s showdown in Norman will be only the second time that OU and LSU have met in the regular season.
Oklahoma and LSU have met four times in the programs’ histories. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-1 and have won the last three installments.
Most recently, LSU took down OU 37-17 in Baton Rouge in 2024, the first-ever meeting between the teams as SEC foes. The Sooners trailed by only seven points at halftime, but the Tigers outscored them 13-0 in the second half to pull away with a comfortable win.
The programs have met two other times in the 21st century: LSU beat OU 21-14 in the 2003 Sugar Bowl to win the national championship, and the Tigers defeated the Sooners 63-28 in the 2019 Peach Bowl, which was a College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Oklahoma’s only win in the series came in 1949, when the Sooners beat the Tigers 35-0 in the Sugar Bowl.
The Sooners are currently 8-2 after taking down No. 4 Alabama 23-21 on the road. They are No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the newest edition of the rankings will be released on Tuesday.
OU’s win over Alabama came two weeks after the Sooners beat Tennessee 33-27 in Knoxville. Before that, the Sooners had dropped two of their last three contests, losing to Texas and Ole Miss.
LSU, on the other hand, is 6-4. The Tigers fired coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, one day after they lost 49-25 to Texas A&M at home.
After starting the season 4-0, the Tigers have dropped four of their last six contests. Most recently, though, LSU earned a narrow, 23-22 win over Arkansas at home.
A pair of former Sooners play for the Tigers in wide receiver Nic Anderson and tight end Bauer Sharp. Sharp and Anderson have logged 224 and 106 receiving yards this season, respectively.
Before hosting LSU, Oklahoma will battle Missouri at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22. That contest will kick off at 11 a.m., and it will be televised on ABC.