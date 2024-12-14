Former Oklahoma Cornerback Signs With Arkansas
Former Oklahoma cornerback Kani Walker is staying in the Southeastern Conference.
After officially entering the transfer portal earlier this week, Walker has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Unlike with former quarterback Jackson Arnold (who signed with Auburn) and tight end Bauer Sharp (who landed at LSU), the Sooners won’t see Arkansas during the regular season to reunite with Walker.
Wide receiver Brenen Thompson also is staying in the SEC as he reunites with former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State, but the Sooners won't take on the Bulldogs either in 2025.
Walker initially transferred to Norman from Louisville ahead of Brent Venables’ first season in charge of the Sooners.
He played for three seasons, and his role increased each year at Oklahoma.
The redshirt junior appeared in six games in 2022, where he made three total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.
In 2023, Walker earned more snaps in OU’s cornerback rotation.
He appeared in 10 total games, making there starts, and he finished the season with 24 tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and his first career interception.
The pick came in Oklahoma’s Alamo bowl defeat to Arizona, where it appeared to serve as a launching point for the 2024 season.
Walker started each of OU’s first eight games, unit he lost his starting job to Jacobe Johnson against Maine.
Johnson maintained that spot against Missouri, and then Dez Malone started against Alabama and LSU to close the season.
Walker finished the year with 24 tackles, two tackles for loss an interception and six pass breakups.
He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining for the Razorbacks.
Oklahoma will lean on its youth at corner in the absence of Walker.
Johnson’s pair of starts are even more impressive considering he split time at practice to try and help OU’s depleted wide receivers unit in the middle of the year, and true freshman cornerback Eli Bowen was a sensation for the Sooners.
Oklahoma can also look to bolster its numbers at cornerback through the transfer portal.
The winter transfer portal window will be open from Dec. 9-28.
Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility.