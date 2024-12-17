Former Oklahoma Defensive Back Lands at UCLA
Another former Oklahoma defensive back will finish his career in the Big Ten Conference.
In California.
Key Lawrence, who began his career at Tennessee and played for the Sooners from 2021-23 before transferring to Ole Miss this season, announced Tuesday he’ll transfer one more time — to the UCLA Bruins.
Lawrence, from Nashville, played cornerback, free safety, strong safety and even a little cheetah during his time with the Sooners.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Lawrence played in 36 games in the Crimson and Cream, and amassed 149 total tackles for OU. It seemed like he was always around the football, as Lawrence broke up 12 passes, forced six fumbles and pulled down three interceptions while playing for Oklahoma.
Lawrence, who also excelled at basketball in high school, played in 10 games as a true freshman for the Vols before transferring with Tennessee teammates running back Eric Gray and offensive lineman Wanya Morris to OU, where then-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had a hard time figuring out his best position. He was most effective at corner and safety, where he forced three fumbles in 2021.
He continued to play multiple positions but settled in mostly at safety under Brent Venables in 2022 and 2023 as he had a career high 58 tackles in Venables’ first season and tied his career-high four tackles for loss with two picks in 2023.
Things didn’t quite work out for Lawrence at Ole Miss, as he played in just four games before deciding to sit out the rest of the season and take a redshirt. After playing mostly on special teams, he announced in October that he intended to transfer.
Lawrence will now have one season to play for the Bruins as they move on into their second season as a member of the Big Ten Conference.