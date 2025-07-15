Former Oklahoma OC Seth Littrell's 'A Big Part' of Josh Heupel's Tennessee Staff
ATLANTA — Former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell found a comfortable landing spot over the offseason.
Tennessee added the former head coach as an offensive analyst in February, reuniting Littrell with his former teammate Josh Heupel.
It was a comfortable move for Heupel, as the duo won a national title for the Sooners and remain great friends to this day.
“For Seth, somebody that I've played with, got great trust in,” Heupel said at SEC Media Days. “He's the kind of guy that's going to be clear in his communication to me.”
Littrell was elevated from analyst to offensive coordinator by Brent Venables last season, a move that proved disastrous.
The Sooners fielded one of the worst offenses in the modern history of the program, forcing Venables to fire Littrell after OU’s 35-9 loss to South Carolina last October.
Oklahoma ranked 128th in the FBS in total offense and 107th in scoring offense at the time of Littrell’s removal.
At Tennessee, Heupel has stability in his coaching staff. Former OU quarterback Joey Halzle is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Volunteers.
Littrell will add another voice in the room to serve as a sounding board.
“His experience as a head coach is another tool that he brings to us,” Heupel said. “He's had elite offenses with great players, done it at an extremely high level. His knowledge, expertise, his understanding of some of the things that we do offensively and the ability to bring some creative things that are maybe good additions to what we're doing.”
Read More SEC Media Days
- Greg Sankey Won't 'Linger' on Decision for Future Conference Schedule
- LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Calls Oklahoma Transfers ‘Unbelievable Players’
- Why Jackson Arnold's 'Confident' Entering First Year at Auburn
- Why Jackson Arnold Says Iron Bowl and OU-Texas are 'Similar' but Alabama Hate is 'Unbelievable'
Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman has enjoyed working with the former fullback over the past five months.
“I think it’s awesome. I love Coach Littrell,” Kitselman said. “We have a lot in common. Just having him — that whole coaching staff, man, you just walk up there and it’s like they’re all just brothers just hanging out. And they all get along so well and when you have a coaching staff that can jive, that just helps our players.
“And especially for Coach Heup, whenever you can have a teammate and brother from back in the day, that’s only going to help you. I know if I had somebody from back home that I’m really close with here in Knoxville, that would really help me as well. So I just love that for Coach Heup that he can have a friend here.”
Tennessee finished 15th in total offense last season and 14th in scoring offense, but the Volunteers lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal at the end of spring football.
Heupel and his offensive staff must find a new starter during fall camp and tailor the offense to their new signal caller, a process Littrell will be involved in.
“Seth has been great for us since he got there in February,” Heupel said, “and we expect him to be a big part of what we're doing.”