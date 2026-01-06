Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Commits to Former Conference Rival

Injuries prevented Jake Taylor from ever becoming a major part of Oklahoma’s offensive line, but he’ll hope for better luck at his next stop.

Taylor, an interior offensive lineman, committed to Iowa State through the transfer portal on Monday. His announcement on X (formerly Twitter) came roughly 20 minutes after Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported his pledge.

Taylor enrolled at Oklahoma in 2022 as a consensus 4-star prospect. He was ranked the No. 1 player from Nevada in the Class of 2022, and he chose the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame and several other major programs.

As a true freshman that year, Taylor appeared in eight games and played a backup role at right guard. He played 41 total snaps in his first year.

Taylor’s role didn’t grow during his second year, as he appeared in only four games and was able to preserve his redshirt.

In 2024, Taylor started four games but missed the majority of the season with an injury. Taylor did not appear in any games in 2025.

Taylor will join an Iowa State program that will look much different in 2026.

The Cyclones finished the regular season 8-4 before head coach Matt Campbell took the same position at Penn State. Iowa State hired Jimmy Rogers — formerly the coach at Washington State and South Dakota — to be its new head coach in December.

Taylor is one of six OU offensive linemen that entered the transfer portal when it opened on Jan. 2. The others are Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton, Luke Baklenko, Logan Howland and Isaiah Autry-Dent. Altogether, the Sooners have seen 21 players from their 2025 squad enter the portal so far.

While several linemen plan to move on from the program, Oklahoma landed two offensive linemen from the portal on Monday, as Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) both reportedly committed to the program.

The transfer portal will close on Jan. 16. Players do not have to commit to a new program by the closing date, but they must enter the portal by then to pursue other options.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.