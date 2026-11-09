Oklahoma Rookie Defensive Lineman Suffers Season-Ending Injury in NFL Week 9

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle and NFL rookie Gracen Halton saw his season come to an end on Sunday.

Halton, who the San Francisco 49ers selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, suffered a broken ankle in his team’s 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Halton was one of the NFL’s best defensive rookies before suffering his injury. The rookie defensive lineman notched 15 total tackles, nine solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a scoop-and-score touchdown in eight games, six of which he started.

At Oklahoma, Halton helped the Sooners’ defense improve in each of his four years with the program.

Halton registered 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a scoop-and-score touchdown across 47 games.

The rising star defender will look to get healthy by the start of the 2027 season. San Francisco currently sits atop the NFC standings at 7-1.

Former OU edge rusher seals game for Broncos

Ex-Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto helped the Denver Broncos ice their 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

With 1:24 left in the game, Bonitto hit Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, forcing him to fumble. Players battled for the ball for a few seconds before Bonitto was there to scoop it up and give Denver possession.

The Broncos ran the ball three times and got a first down to seal their six-point win. In addition to Bonitto’s strip sack, he logged one other tackle for loss.

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Bonitto is playing his fifth season with the Broncos. Across his first four years, he notched 138 tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 37 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

Before becoming one of the league’s best pass rushers, Bonitto was a star in Norman. He spent four years at OU from 2018 to 2021 and earned All-American honors twice.

Baker vs. Caleb

Two former Oklahoma quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams — squared off in primetime on Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled the Chicago Bears.

In what was a back-and-forth game, Williams led a game-winning drive to help the Bears escape with a 27-24 victory.

Both quarterbacks struggled with ball control. Williams threw four interceptions, while Mayfield threw two. But the two of them each had plenty of notable moments.

Mayfield helped the Bucs rally back after falling into a 14-0 hole. He didn’t score any touchdowns but regularly led Tampa Bay’s offense down the field in the second half, and Mayfield also ran into the end zone for the game-tying two-point conversion with 2:51 left.

Williams finished the game with 279 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his four picks. On the final drive, Williams found tight end Colston Loveland for a 38-yard gain to set up the game-winning field goal.

With the win, Chicago improved to 7-2, while Tampa Bay dropped to 3-6.

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