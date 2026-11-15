49ers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

One of the most fascinating games of the weekend is an NFC showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have all the talent in the world, but continue to find ways to lose games they have no business losing. Meanwhile, the 49ers are in the top spot in the NFC and should be fresh off their BYE week.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for this classic NFC duel.

49ers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Javonte Williams UNDER 63.5 Rush Yards (-109)

CeeDee Lamb OVER 7.5 Receptions (+102)

Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Javonte Williams UNDER 63.5 Rush Yards (-109)

In the Week 10 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Javonte Williams to stay UNDER his rushing yards total of 63.5 as my No. 8 prop bet for this week's action:

When talking about elite run defenses, people bring up teams like the Vikings and Seahawks, but it's the 49ers that have quietly had one of the best run defenses in football. San Francisco ranks first in opponent rush EPA while allowing the fewest yards per carry, giving up 3.3 yards per rush. With that being the case, the Cowboys would be smart to try to throw the ball against the Cowboys instead of running it with Javonte Williams. For those reasons, I'll bet the UNDER on his rushing yards total.

CeeDee Lamb OVER 7.5 Receptions (+102)

No wide receiver has seen more targets than CeeDee Lamb. In fact, his 109 targets are 10 more than the next closest receiver, which is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has seen 91. In a situation where the Cowboys will likely have to go to the air early and often to keep pace with the 49ers offense, Lamb is likely in for another busy day. I'll take the plus-money on him to rack up eight or more catches.

Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+300)

We don't yet know how much the 49ers are going to utilize Keenan Allen in his first game with them, but they went out and acquired him for a reason, and based on the health status of the majority of the San Francisco wide receiver corps, I'm willing to bet they get him involved in this game. He's going to be aided by the fact that he gets to face a bad Cowboys secondary that has allowed nine touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. He's worth a bet to score in his first game as a 49er at 3-1 odds.

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