Four Fireworks Oklahoma Hopes to See in 2026

Fireworks and the Fourth of July go hand in hand.

For Oklahoma in 2026, the Sooners hope to see plenty of fireworks once the season gets rolling. With the schedule they have, they'll need plenty.

But for today, while grills are firing up and music is blasting away, there are only four fireworks Sooner fans should concern themselves with. These four fireworks could be the difference between 6-6 and 11-1.

Maybe even 12-0. But, no need to get too far ahead of ourselves.

Firework No. 4: Find a 1K Rusher

Oklahoma Sooners running back Xavier Robinson (24) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hope is that Brent Venables' public declarations of the Sooners' "pathetic" running game over the last few seasons have helped instill a new attitude for the offense.

That coupled with the offensive line having a precious year of experience under their belt should lead to a better ground attack in 2026. How much better remains to be seen. But 2025 cannot be repeated.

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock will be healthy for the beginning of fall camp. Should they make it to the UTEP game unscathed, one of them should begin the campaign to 1,000 yards.

Is it realistic that any of them — or the other backs who impressed during spring ball — can make it to the century mark? Perhaps not, but shoot for the moon, right? Anything north of 500 yards for a single back appears to be the bare minimum for a solid running game, which makes the offense better.

Firework No. 3: Beat Michigan

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) scores a touchdown past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming the UTEP game goes according to plan; you can't win them all unless you win the next one. The next one is Oklahoma's first ever visit to the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The Sooners may have caught a break in getting the Wolverines in Kyle Wittingham's second game as UM's new head coach. But both programs will see this game as a catapult into the College Football Playoff discussion. Rightfully so.

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OU's date with Michigan is important because it appears to be — on paper — the easiest of the three juggernaut games to navigate over the first six weeks of the season. Lose to the Wolverines, and you're staring down the barrel heading to Athens and the Cotton Bowl over the next few weeks.

Beat Michigan, and Oklahoma increases their margin of error. You get two mulligans for the most part.

Firework No. 2: Someone Takes Home a Defensive Trophy

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein (44) during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the attention on offense this offseason, this is still a Venables-led program. It's going to be led by the defense. Even with some questions about depth, this defense is primed to be elite once again.

Individual awards do not guarantee that team success follows. However, should OU win enough games for a playoff berth, someone on defense will have had a massive impact on that trajectory. This season could be one of those years where team success and individual accolades are a package deal.

Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke are both Butkus Award candidates — Heinecke is thanks to Jim Nagy and Venables' testimony under oath. Lewis has the better career and a higher ceiling, but Heinecke has the story thanks to his offseason injunction.

David Stone and Taylor Wein will garner plenty of attention and have opportunities to rack up numbers. Don't forget about Peyton Bowen, who showcased some trophy-winning play at the end of 2025.

Firework No. 1: John Mateer Goes to NYC

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) scrambles in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is simply a louder, more spectacular finale than the previous firework.

So-so teams have had Lombardi Award winners and fringe-playoff teams have taken home the Butkus. But very rarely does a Hesiman Trophy contender play for a forgetable team.

The 2026 Sooners, although led by their defense, appear primed to be a team that goes as far as their quarterback takes them. An injury kept the world from seeing what Oklahoma was capable of with a healthy Mateer leading the offense. They're banking on a healthier and a better-seasoned Mateer in 2026.

If Mateer makes it to New York simply as a finalist, he more than likely conquered two of the three juggernaut games in September-October (if not all three). The Sooners are firmly in the College Football Playoff once again.