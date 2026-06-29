Oklahoma's 2026 Opener Kick-Off Time Now Set

Oklahoma's 2026 schedule is now (somewhat) fully set.

The Sooners will host the UTEP Miners on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. It is the second Friday night home opener ever for the program.

Season is coming one day earlier 🗓️



» https://t.co/x7K5fbAFDb pic.twitter.com/uIpLKyMxln — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 29, 2026

As of now, it will be OU's second night game — week three's New Mexico kick-off time is set for 7:30 p.m. — while the SEC announced that five of Oklahoma's nine conference games have the 3:30-8 p.m. flex window.

"Moving our home opener against UTEP to Friday night presents a unique opportunity to showcase Oklahoma Football," said athletic director Roger Denny in a statement released by the univeristy. "Historically, early-season games in Oklahoma can present significant heat challenges, and a Friday night kickoff provides a more comfortable environment for our student-athletes, fans and game-day staff."

Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Two years ago, OU moved their opener with Temple to Friday night — which the Sooners won easily 51-3. Formerly, Oklahoma played numerous Friday games during the Big 8 era with their rivalry with Nebraska. The Sooners have a 61-21-2 record all-time on Friday (including a 2-6 record in bowl/College Football Playoff games.

Oklahoma has played 17 regular season Friday games and are 11-6 in those contests. OU has won 20 straight home openers dating back to the Bob Stoops era.

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"Friday night games are rare for us, especially at home," Brent Venables said. "So the opportunity to open our season under the lights on a Friday evening on Owen Field is exciting for our team. I expect the environment to be absolutely incredible, and I know our players will feed off the electricity."

OU has done this before. In 2019, Oklahoma moved the opener against Houston to a Sunday night affair. Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three more in a 49-31 victory.

Denny shared that the game will be streamed digitally on SEC Network+. "(This) allows us to be more intentional about selecting a date and kickoff time," Denny added.

Oklahoma hopes to build off their 2025 season where they finished 10-2 in the regular season, earning a berth in the College Football Playoff. OU dropped their first round matchup in a rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide, played in Norman. Oklahoma will have one BYE week this year with the SEC moving to nine conference games.