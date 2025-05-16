Fresh Faces: Ryan Fodje Finding New Home on Oklahoma Offensive Line
Ryan Fodje is six hours away from where he grew up — Cypress, TX — but he doesn’t feel far from home in Norman.
Fodje, a freshman offensive lineman, admitted that it wasn’t easy to leave the Houston area in favor of Norman. But Fodje said he talks with both of his parents almost every day, helping ease the transition.
“I’m not really used to that, so talking to them makes me feel at home,” Fodje said.
Those around Fodje know that being in Norman is so foreign to him. Fodje said offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has regularly checked in with his mother.
That showed Fodje — who already believed in OU enough to sign despite offers from several other major programs — that he was in good hands.
“During the recruiting process, the thing that stood out about him is that he was always connected to me,” Fodje said. “Other coaches would offer me and never talk to me again. He’s been a great help to me and my family.”
Fodje — listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds — was a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 68 overall in the Class of 2025 by On3. He chose Oklahoma instead of offers from Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and other successful programs.
“One of the most undervalued offensive linemen in all of high school football,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “He's developed, and he's one of the most dominant players in the country out of Houston.”
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma DL Trent Wilson Enters First Season With Lofty Goals
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma QB Jett Niu Not Regretting Decision to Play for Sooners
Oklahoma Picks Up First Defensive Commitment in 2026 Class
The freshman said Bedenbaugh has been similarly helpful on the field as he’s been off it, noting that the coach “wants to build meaningful relationships with his players.”
He’s also learned much from the other offensive linemen — both veterans and newcomers — competing with him for playing time.
Fodje is one of five OU freshman offensive linemen, along with 5-star tackle Michael Fasusi, Darius Afalava, Sean Hutton and Owen Hollenbeck. The Sooners have several veterans back, including Jacob Sexton, Febechi Nwaiwu, Heath Ozaeta, Logan Howland, Troy Everett and Jake Taylor, and they also picked up three — Derek Simmons (Western Carolina), Luke Baklenko (Stanford) and Jake Maikkula (Stanford) — from the transfer portal.
Every player in that group has taught Fodje something about playing college football.
“Everyone wants to work,” Fodje said. “The veterans want to get better from last year, the new guys want to come in and make an impact on the team. Everyone wants the one main goal, and that’s just to win football games here.”
Fodje came to OU as an offensive tackle but also played reps at offensive guard during the spring.
Everett, a senior, has been impressed with Fodje’s progression as a leader during his first few months in Norman.
“When he first got here, he liked to talk a lot,” Everett said. “Now he’s humble — been quiet a little bit. He works hard, he studies, he’s always asking questions. I love that about him.”
Fodje believes that leadership skills, as well as his tangible abilities, will help him thrive in his first season with the Sooners.
“I can make an impact by just doing what I do,” Fodje said. “Doing things that can stand out on the field, whether that’s getting a pancake (block) or making calls.”