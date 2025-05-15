Fresh Faces: Oklahoma DL Trent Wilson Enters First Season With Lofty Goals
Trent Wilson was already one of Oklahoma’s largest signees in the Class of 2025, and he’s only gotten bigger since arriving in Norman in January.
Wilson, a freshman defensive lineman, was listed at 270 pounds when he enrolled at OU. By the start of spring practice in March, he was up to 300.
“I put it on fast with (strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt) in the weight room,” Wilson said.
Rivals, On3 and ESPN graded Wilson as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports rated him as a 3-star. He was the No. 97 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per Rivals, and the No. 5 defensive tackle.
In his senior year — at Wise High School in Maryland — Wilson recorded 24 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks, helping the school reach the Maryland Class 4A state title game.
Other programs that took interest in Wilson include Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State and Florida State. But ultimately, Wilson saw OU as the best option.
“Everybody in the country recruited him, and I’m really thankful that he saw the things that we’re building here and wanted to be a part of it, wanted that development and to be in the system,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Great skill, super athletic, really natural, powerful. Has really good fundamentals already that will transition, but a really mature mindset to him. He doesn’t flinch no matter what happens.”
When he first got to campus, Wilson’s goal was to bulk — and he did that.
The extra weight didn’t slow him down during the first few weeks of spring ball.
“The way he plays, he’s strong, man,” defensive lineman David Stone said. “He's putting the extra work in, you know, off the field, and you can definitely see it when he's on the field. He’s a hungry man.”
Just as Wilson has put an emphasis on becoming physically stronger, he’s used the last few months to become sharper mentally.
“My focus has been to be the best version of myself,” Wilson said. “Whether that’s learning the playbook, in the classroom. Giving it my 100% and going to the best of my abilities.”
Wilson’s dedication to learning hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“He’s doing good. That’s my guy right there,” defensive lineman Gracen Halton said. “Coming in as a freshman, just knowing what to do. He’s just going to take off.”
Wilson still has a few months until he officially takes the field for OU, but he comes into the season inspired.
As a true freshman in 2024, defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN and FWAA.
Wilson’s goal for the fall is to do the same. And based on his first few months in Norman, he feels confident that he’ll play an integral role in the Sooners’ defense as a true freshman.
“It shows me that I can do the same thing and much more,” Wilson said. “My goal’s to be a better version of myself. I’m very blessed to be in the position I’m in.”