Friday's SEC Availability Report Brings Good News for Oklahoma

Oklahoma got some good news on Friday's SEC Availability Report.

Kip Lewis has been upgraded and did not appear on the report, meaning he will be ready to play on Saturday when the Sooners head to Athens to take on Georgia.

Lewis was injured during the first quarter of OU’s 17-10 loss in Ann Arbor. The senior linebacker suffered a non-contact injury that forced him to limp off in visible pain and frustration. He put a leg sleeve/brace on his injured limb and returned to the game, albeit briefly, only logging 10 snaps.

Lewis sat out for the New Mexico game, still wearing the same leg brace in his jersey and street clothes on the sideline. He has three combined tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks on the year.

David Stone was listed as questionable for the second consecutive day following Thursday’s availability report. The junior defensive lineman sustained a knee injury at practice on Monday. On Tuesday, Brent Venables shared that he had “bumped knees with a scout team-er” and that his knee had “ kind of popped out.”

Venables said Tuesday morning’s tests on Stone’s knee were “positive”— meaning the news was good, not that the tests found an injury.

After a slow start to 2026, Stone helped Oklahoma secure a sloppy victory over New Mexico 14-6. In that game, he had a tackle for loss on the Lobos’ final fourth down attempt to seal the game for the Sooners. He finished with eight total tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Stone was named to one of the nine captain spots on the team — defensively alongside teammates Taylor Wein, Peyton Bowen, Owen Heinecke, and Lewis.

Players who will not be participating include wide receiver Jer’Michael Carter, who was originally questionable on Wednesday but was quickly ruled out by Thursday’s report.

Carter appeared to have sustained an injury in the loss at Michigan. Against New Mexico, Carter was in street clothes on the sideline wearing a boot on his right foot.

Fellow wide receiver Trell Harris, linebackers Cole Sullivan and Taylor Heim, left tackle Michael Fasusi and defensive back Michael Boganowski are also listed as out.

Harris suffered an internal organ laceration in the loss to Michigan. During his Tuesday press conference heading into the New Mexico game, Venables said that Harris was still being evaluated but would be out for the “foreseeable future.”

Sullivan, Boganowski also got hurt against Michigan. Venables has yet to comment on the extent of their injuries, but linebackers coach Nate Dreiling said during a recent appearance on the Coaches Corner program of Sullivan, “Unfortunate with his injury, timing-wise, but he’ll be back ready to roll here in a week or two.”

Fasusi had injured his right shoulder/arm during Fall Camp, which allowed Ryan Fodje to begin earning reps to provide depth at left tackle. Fasusi started in the Sooners’ season opener but quickly left the game in the first quarter and hasn’t returned since. He suited up for both Michigan and New Mexico.

Taylor Heim suffered a leg injury during the spring. He played on special teams in 2025, while serving a role as a reserve linebacker — thought to have a future at Venables’ cheetah position.

Georgia's availability report did not change from Thursday's. Running back Nate Frazier, wide receiver Isiah Canion and defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick are all still listed as questionable.

Star Auburn-transfer edge rusher Amaris Williams sustained an injury in spring ball and is still out for the Bulldogs. Safety Tyriq Green, lineman Marcus Harrison and linebacker Chase Linton are also ruled out.

A final updated availability report will be revealed prior to kickoff on Saturday. The Sooners take on the Bulldogs in Athens at 2:30 p.m. CT.

SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma at Georgia

OKLAHOMA

Out: S Michael Boganowski, WR Jer'Michael Carter, OT Michael Fasusi, WR Trell Harris, LB Taylor Heim, LB Cole Sullivan

Questionable: DL David Stone

GEORGIA

Out: S Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison, OLB Chase Linton

Questionable: WR Isiah Canion, DB Justice Fitzpatrick, RB Nate Frazier

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