Friday's SEC Availability Report Brings Great News for Oklahoma

Oklahoma continues to trend well ahead of the weekend's matchup with Florida following Friday's SEC availability report.

Cornerback Eli Bowen and tight end Rocky Beers were upgraded to probable on Thursday's report, now they have been removed all together and are available to play. Wide receiver Elijah Thomas was listed as questionable along with Kenny Ozawalu.

Bowen has been out since the Texas game after suffering an injury two days before the game. Bowen was in a boot for two weeks and has continued to heal up ahead of Saturday's game.

Beers leads the Sooners with four touchdowns and is second on the team with 446 receiving yards. He was a surprise addition to the availability report on Wednesday. Beers has appeared in every game this season for Oklahoma

Starting center Jake Maikkula was taken off the report on Thursday. He has been out since the fourth quarter of Oklahoma's win over Mississippi State. Backup Caleb Nitta started for Maikkula in the loss to South Carolina last weekend.

Wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter was also removed from the list and is available. Carter has seen his role ramp up in recent weeks but he has still struggled to make a consistent impact within the struggling offense.

Peyton Bowen and defensive end Ozowalu were listed as questionable. Bowen was on the availability report last week all the way up to kickoff against the Gamecocks where he was a game-time decision. Bowen ultimately played in the loss.

Bowen's injury likely stems from his fourth quarter interception against Mississippi State where a Bulldog receiver hit him in the right leg, forcing him to miss the rest of the contest.

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Guard Eddy Pierre-Louis has missed the previous four games since appearing on the availability report the week of the Texas game. Pierre-Louis, a captain, started the first three games before being benched to begin the Georgia game — he quickly came in at right guard and played most of the game. He remains listed as doubtful.

Ozowalu has appeared in every game this season in his first year as a Sooner. He played last week against South Carolina.

Thomas hasn't seen the field since the second quarter of the Kentucky game.

Eight Sooners have already been ruled out: offensive linemen Ryan Fodje and Fred Hinton, defensive backs Dakoda Fields and Jacobe Johnson, tight end Trynae Washington, linebackers Cole Sullivan and Taylor Heim and wide receiver Trell Harris.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Dakoda Fields, DB; Ryan Fodje, OL; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Jacobe Johnson, DB; Cole Sullivan, LB; Trynae Washington, TE

Doubtful: Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL.

Questionable: Peyton Bowen, DB

Probable: Elijah Thomas, WR, DB; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

FLORIDA

Out: Vernell Brown III, WR.van Chieca, TE; Jeramiah McCloud, DL; Jaden Robinson, LB; Emeka Ugorji, OL.

Probable: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL; Bailey Stockton, WR.

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