Grading Oklahoma's Defense Through Four Games, Position by Position
NORMAN — After looking at the offensive grades through the first 1/3 of the season for Oklahoma, it’s now time to turn the attention to the defensive side.
The Sooners’ defense has been strong by any measure, and it will need to continue to be mighty now that John Mateer is out for an extended period.
OU enters the weekend ninth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 9.0 points per game, 22nd in rushing defense at 89 yards per game, seventh in passing defense at 118.5 yards per game, sixth in tackles for loss at 9.2 per game, fourth in total defense with 207.5 yards per game, No. 1 nationally in third-down percentage defense at 17.9% and sacks at 4.0 per game.
About the only thing the Sooners’ defense hasn’t done is create turnovers.
Oklahoma is the only FBS team that has yet to force a turnover this season.
Here’s a look at the Sooners’ defensive grades so far this season:
Defensive ends: A
The group was seen as one of the team’s strengths heading into the season and it hasn’t disappointed, although star R Mason Thomas got off to a slow start statistically before be broke out for two critical sacks — including one for a safety — in last weekend’s win over Auburn.
There’s still plenty of room for growth, but Thomas, Marvin Jones Jr., and Taylor Wein — the three primary rotational players in the group — appear to be headed in the right direction while Adepoju Adebawore figures to see significant time the rest of the way as well.
Defensive tackles: B+
This group had been very quiet statistically through the first three games before breaking out in a big way in the win over Auburn.
Jayden Jackson leads the team with three sacks after having two vs. the Tigers.
David Stone continues his emergence as a key piece, ranking second on the team in Pro Football Focus grades among defenders who have played more than five plays this season.
Linebackers: B+
Sammy Omosigho had a claim to being the Sooners’ best defender so far, and still might even after the performances from Jackson and Thomas last weekend.
Omosigho drew rave reviews for his offseason work and has so far backed that up with an 85.1 PFF grade (the one player ahead of Stone).
Owen Heinecke might be the defensive story of the season so far for the Sooners after his emergence to play a key role vs. Michigan especially.
Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Kendal Daniels (cheetah) have seen the majority of snaps among the group. Lewis leads the Sooners with 23 tackles, while Daniels is tied with Wein for the lead in tackles for loss with 3.5 and Omosigho in pass breakups with three. McKinzie leads in quarterback hurries with three.
Safeties: A-
Peyton Bowen didn’t generate much buzz in the offseason after being banged up much of last season.
But now that he’s healthy, the junior appears to be making strides each week.
Last week against Auburn, he graded out at 74.3 according to PFF.
Robert Spears-Jennings, Reggie Powers III and Michael Boganowski have been the other rotational players at the group, All of their PFF grades are at 68.0 or better.
Cornerbacks: B+
After holding up fairly well against Michigan, the Sooners’ corners struggled against Auburn, taking their grade down a bit.
Of the five corners who appeared in the game, only Kendal Dolby (who played just five plays) graded out above 58 according to PFF.
It was never going to be a perfect season for Courtland Guillory, in particular, though.
Guillory was just the second freshman corner to start a season opener for the Sooners and while he’s been mostly good, the Auburn game was a struggle.
The Sooners need to continue to build depth there, though some help could be on the way as Eli Bowen figures to return shortly from injury. Bowen has not appeared in a game so far this season.
One of the biggest questions for the group moving forward is whether or not Gentry Williams can remain healthy for a long stretch. Williams returned last week after missing the win over Temple.
Special teams: B
Right up there with Owen Heinecke as one of the top stories on the Sooners this season is Grayson Miller’s path to punting for the Sooners.
Miller played soccer collegiately then played football at UCO the last two seasons before transferring to Norman.
After Jacob Ulrich punted in the opener, Miller has handled those duties since, averaging 51 yards with a long of 66 in 13 punts.
Seven of his kicks have gone for 50 or more yards.
After missing his first-goal try as a Sooners, UTSA transfer Tate Sandell has made six consecutive, including a long of 52.
OU is 129th of 132 FBS teams in kickoff returns at 8.0 yards per return with one longer than 15 yards and are 78th in punt-return yardage at 7.90.
The Sooners are No. 11 nationally in kickoff-return defense, allowing just 12.88 yards per return.