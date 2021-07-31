Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Mississippi State

Oklahoma and Mississippi State have never met on the gridiron, meaning the first time they do will be as conference foes - barring a bowl game collision.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Mississippi State.



Nickname: Bulldogs

Location: Starkville, MS

Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium (61,337)

Head Coach: Mike Leach

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Claimed Football National Titles: 0

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Producing quite possibly the most annoying sound in college sports with a frequency that will drive you insane.

Football Royalty: Dak Prescott, Fletcher Cox, Fred Smoot, Montez Sweat

Famous Alumni: Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro, Buck Showalter, Machine Gun Kelly (No, seriously. The famous gangster studied agriculture there for two years).

Read More Here Comes the SEC:

Of Note: Mississippi State fans are well known for their use of cowbells at home games which has long irked opposing fans who have suggested they should be banned. The origin of where the tradition started is actually unconfirmed but the most popular legend is that in the late 1930s, a cow wandered onto the field during a matchup between the Bulldogs and their hated rivals Ole Miss. Mississippi State went on to blow out the Rebels that day so students decided to bring a cow to every home game as a good luck charm. Eventually, that graduated into the much easier system of just bringing cowbells. In 1974, the SEC ruled against artificial noisemakers and thus the cowbells were eliminated all the way until 2010, when the ruling was revised to allow them during non-game action (pregame, timeouts, halftime, postgame, etc.).

Series History with Oklahoma: No meetings

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.