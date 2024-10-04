How Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho Has Shown 'Maturity' to Step Up After Kendel Dolby's Injury
NORMAN — Kip Lewis’ pick six will live for a long time in Sooner lore.
But it may never have happened if not for Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho.
One snap before Lewis’ heroics on third-and-4, Auburn had a chance to ice the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday.
The Tigers were on the cusp of winding another two minutes off the clock, needing just two yards to pick up a first down and push deeper into OU territory.
But Omosigho popped up unblocked and dragged Damari Alston down for a loss of two yards, putting Hugh Freeze into a spot where he asked quarterback Payton Thorne to take to the skies.
The rest was history, helping Oklahoma to completely flip the game on its way to the 27-21 win.
“That was a big a play that nobody’s talking about,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Wednesday. “… He does a nice job. He’s unblocked. He should do that, but he got him down immediately. We didn’t get drug and all that kind of stuff.”
Nobody was shocked that Omosigho took care of his job on that play, just as the defensive staff hasn’t been surprised about his rise thus far in 2024.
The former 4-star recruit made 10 appearances as a true freshman last year, mostly on special teams, as he learned all of the intricacies of Venables cheetah linebacker spot.
Throughout the non-conference slate, Omosigho has rewarded the trust of his coaches with excellent play.
But when Kendel Dolby was lost for the year after he sustained an injury against Tennesse, Omosigho’s role got a whole lot bigger.
He’s now splitting time with Woodi Washington, among others, at one of the most complicated spots in the entire defense, and he’s continued to produce at a high level.
“Sammy's got a great spirit to him,” Venables said. “… it's cool to see the focus and the maturity piece. This is going into his second year, and really proud of his maturity, taking this opportunity really serious and deciding 'I want to be great.' And so with that comes the detail and the intensity, the focus all the time.
“And can't just be a good guy and 'Everybody likes Sammy.' You gotta lock in and focus on what you want most. This is a very small window and he's gotta go get it.”
Omosigho played 37 snaps on defense against Auburn per Pro Football Focus, which is his highest total of the year.
He finished with three tackles, including the crucial tackle for loss, splitting time between giving the Sooners an extra number in the box and lining up over an eligible receiver in the slot.
The linebacker was able to serve both roles, something Oklahoma desperately needs him to do in the absence of Dolby — especially with how Texas coach Steve Sarkisian utilizes his tight ends to stress opposing defenses ahead of next week’s clash in the Cotton Bowl.
Reinforcements are on the way for Omosigho, too.
Venables said on Wednesday that linebacker Dasan McCullough is nearing his season debut, and Washington and Reggie Powers are also getting work at cheetah.
But the sophomore brings versatility to the defense, and he allows defensive coordinator Zac Alley to throw in plenty of wrinkles while showing similar personnel groupings pre-snap.
“He can pretty much do anything,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said about Omosigho. “He can pretty much play anywhere. His skillset is so versatile.
“He can cover a guy in space and he's also no problem going into the box and fitting gaps and that's great especially in that position because when they go bigger personnel, we don't need to sub anyone out. They can be right there to play right for us.”
Now after enjoying a taste of success through the first five games, Venables just needs his young linebacker to keep pushing to improve throughout the rest of the season.
“We're counting on him not to allow the performance to drop,” Venables said. “… Sammy's done nice, and he's big, he's long, he's super athletic. He's got great top end speed, he's physical.”