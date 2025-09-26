Soccer and a Hot Air Balloon: P Grayson Miller Never Lost Faith in Winding Path to Oklahoma
NORMAN — Grayson Miller believes that it was his destiny to become Oklahoma’s punter.
Miller, who transferred to OU ahead of the 2025 season, has the nation’s second best punting average at 51 yards per attempt. He booted a 66-yard punt in the Sooners’ 24-17 win over No. 22 Auburn last week, which was the program’s longest since 2022.
His journey to becoming a special-teams star for the Sooners was unconventional.
In 2022, Miller enrolled at Lubbock Christian University, where he played two games for the school’s soccer team. He then transferred to Central Oklahoma, where he became the Bronchos’ punter and kickoff specialist.
Miller was instantly a quality player at UCO, finishing the 2023 campaign with an average of 43.1 yards per punt.
He was even better in 2024. Miller pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 19 times and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.
Midway through his second season of college football, Miller believed that he’d have the opportunity to play at a higher level. His season was going well, and the punter expected to receive offers to punt at the FBS level.
One day, when hanging out at his mother’s house, Miller received what he sees as the sign that he was meant to be a Sooner.
“There was a hot air balloon that landed in my mom’s backyard about three weeks after I started praying and asking God if I should be here,” Miller said. “As it fell, and the logo of the balloon faced right toward my window, it said ‘OU Sooners’ on it. I was like, ‘Holy smokes.’”
Fast forward roughly a year and Miller is a key contributor for OU — and he was particularly valuable in the Sooners’ win against Auburn.
In addition to his 66-yard boot, Miller averaged 54.4 yards on five punts. Three of his punts went for longer than 50 yards, and one of them forced Auburn to start its drive inside its own 20-yard line.
Miller’s right leg was crucial in a low-scoring, ugly game that the Sooners found a way to win.
“What a huge impact that had, from a field position standpoint, had in the game,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the game. “Wasn't always pretty. That's football when you’re playing good people.”
Miller said that he was battling sickness during that game — but that didn’t prevent the punter from playing a massive role.
“I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t want to make a big deal about it,” Miller said. “I was just like, ‘Lord, I need you to provide for me today because I’m not feeling great. Please help me out.’ It wound up being like the flu game.”
Another strange aspect of Miller’s journey? He didn’t even begin the 2025 season as OU’s starting punter.
Jacob Ulrich, a Kennesaw State transfer, started OU’s opener against Illinois State before missing the Michigan game with an injury. Miller was called upon against the Wolverines and played well.
Miller has kept the job since then. And the former soccer player described the opportunity to punt in front of more than 80,000 fans at each home game as surreal.
“It’s been very cool,” Miller said. “The last few months have been completely different to anything I’ve been used to. It’s been awesome.”
Miller knows that his journey to becoming one of the SEC’s best punters has been unconventional — but he wouldn’t trade it.
The punter hopes to be an inspiration to other players who begin their college careers at lower ranks — or even in different sports.
“Just go do your thing,” Miller said. “I had no stars coming out of high school, and the Good Lord provided for me because I just continually sought him, so that’d be my message. Just do the right things and look for opportunities and stay ready.”