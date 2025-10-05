Oklahoma Finally Unwrapped RB Jaydn Ott Ahead of Clash With Texas
NORMAN — Jaydn Ott didn’t light up the stat sheet in OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State, but the running back showed flashes of what he can add to the Sooners’ offense.
Ott, playing his first season in Norman after transferring from Cal, had his best game as a Sooner, finishing the lopsided win with 49 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards.
“He's someone that I think I've bragged on the last two weeks, just from how he's been at practice, his mindset at practice, how he really attacked those moments, in those situations,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “And I think he did a lot of really good things today.”
Ott rushed 11 times, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His 11 carries were the second most for OU, only trailing starter Tory Blaylock.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Ott had rushed for only 17 yards on nine carries. Ott’s minimal production was shocking, as he was ranked the No. 1 running back from the transfer portal, per 247Sports. He spent three seasons at Cal, rushing for 24 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards.
Ott missed part of fall camp due to a shoulder injury. He was able to play in three of OU’s first four games, but he never became a factor in the run game in the first third of the season.
Even though it took Ott a while to find his footing in Norman, OU coach Brent Venables believes that the running back can still be a key playmaker in the offense.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- An Unlikely Weapon is Emerging for Oklahoma Ahead of the Red River Rivalry
- Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Keeps Proving his Value, Both on Offense and Special Teams
- Column: Sooners Check the Right Boxes, Especially Defensively, in win vs. Kent State
“I tell this to guys all the time, it doesn’t matter what has taken place,” Venables said. “All that matters is what you do now. It’s taken him a little longer, but it’s right on time.”
Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Sategna’s locker is right next to Ott’s. Sategna has seen, first-hand, Ott’s buy-in, even if it hadn’t translated to flashy numbers until Saturday’s game.
“We’ve been waiting for that,” Sategna said. “I’m glad to see him out there and he played a good game today. Getting his feet under him and getting his confidence back is very important.”
Michael Hawkins Jr. started at quarterback against the Golden Flashes in place of John Mateer, who underwent hand surgery last week.
Hawkins said that Ott’s versatility helped him command the offense in relief of Mateer.
"He's a great weapon to have in the backfield,” Hawkins said. “You can put him outside as a receiver too. He's very versatile, so seeing him go today was a great feeling for the whole offense."
Ott may never become the star running back that OU fans expected him to be when he arrived in Norman. He likely won’t even take the first-team reps away from Blaylock, who has run for 257 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games as a college football player.
But Ott’s outing on Saturday proves that he can still be a weapon for OU’s offense, per Arbuckle.
“I think it builds really, really good competitive depth, but also it’s stuff you can springboard into the future,” Arbuckle said. “Practice is really, really good — practice can only take you so far, though. From a football player’s standpoint, you have to have the real-time gameplay experience. I think that’s going to be really good for us.”