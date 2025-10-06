How to Watch No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas
For the second straight year, the Sooners and the Longhorns will meet in the middle of the October Texas heat.
Hundreds of thousands of crimson and burnt orange-clad fans will descend upon Dallas this weekend for the 121st meeting between Oklahoma and Texas (2:30 p.m., ABC).
Brent Venables’ team enters will all the momentum.
OU is ranked sixth in the country, unbeaten and has an SEC victory under its belt.
The Longhorns, on the other hand, have struggled.
Starting quarterback Arch Manning has yet to lead his team to a win over a Power 4 team in 2025, and Texas is reeling from a forgettable trip to Florida.
Billy Napier’s Gators knocked off the Longhorns 29-21 on Saturday, sending ESPN’s College GameDay west and knocking Texas out of the AP Top 25.
Venables will be closely monitoring the health of his starting quarterback, John Mateer, all week, but Steve Sarkisian’s issues lie with the Texas offensive line.
Entering last weekend, Florida’s defense ranked 132nd in sacks per game and 115th in tackles for loss per game. The Gators sacked Manning six times and totaled seven tackles for loss against the Longhorns’ offensive line.
Currently, Oklahoma is tied with Tennessee for the most sacks per game (4.2), and the Sooners lead the nation with 10.0 tackles for loss per game.
Fourteen different Sooners have registered at least half a sack so far this year. Defensive end Taylor Wein leads the way with 3.5 sacks, followed closely behind by defensive end R Mason Thomas and defensive tackle Jayden Jackson, who both have three sacks.
The Texas defensive line will be working overtime to match its counterparts.
Oklahoma’s offense underwhelmed against Kent State in OU’s non-conference finale.
The Sooners totaled just 355 total yards in Saturday’s 44-0 win against the Golden Flashes’ defense, which is one of the worst units in the FBS.
Oklahoma was playing without Mateer, who was one of college football’s Heisman Trophy frontrunners before sustaining a hand injury against Auburn.
It’s unclear if Mateer will be able to return against the Longhorns, but if he can’t go, Oklahoma will rely on Michael Hawkins Jr. to avenge his loss to Texas from last year.
- Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX
- Date: Oct. 11
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC Network
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 91 degrees