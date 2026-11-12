If Ryan Fodje Returns for Oklahoma, Where Should He Play?

NORMAN — Ryan Fodje appeared as “doubtful” on Wednesday’s SEC Availability Report. This was a few days after Brent Venables mentioned on his Monday coaches’ show of Fodje that “maybe he'll be available this week.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, Venables spoke more about the possibility of Fodje returning, but didn’t get specific on what position he would hold.

The possibility of Fodje returning this Saturday against No. 19 Ole Miss will require significant progress over the next few days. But if and when he’s able to return, it would be the first time in 2026 he would potentially share the field with Michael Fasusi.

Oklahoma’s offense has been a disappointment this year. But getting Fodje back — and potentially at a specific position — may give the Sooners the boost they need to finish strong.

“When we run him out there, you'll figure that out fairly quickly,” Venables said. “Ryan's a very talented player. He can literally go play at an all-conference level... at all five positions. He's working really hard to do so, busting his butt. No one misses being out there with his guys more than him.”

Should OU see Fodje return to play this weekend or next, the possibility of him returning to right guard seems to be the most likely.

Oklahoma has seen the most volatility at right guard this season. It has been a revolving door all season between Heath Ozaeta — who got the nod in the season opener — until Noah Best was placed ahead of him. Ozaeta returned to start against Texas while Best has settled in at left guard in the absence of Eddy Pierre-Louis. Peyton Joseph started at right guard in the Kentucky and Mississippi State games.

Fodje returning to right guard makes the most sense. It allows for Ozaeta to remain a depth piece to slide into the guard positions at a moment’s notice.

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It could also lead to Fodje seeing time at right tackle. E’Marion Harris struggled mightily early in the season but has leveled out. If Fodje slides out to right tackle, Ozaeta would step in to start at right guard.

Fodje began his career at right guard during his freshman campaign in 2025. Due to injuries, Fodje slid over to right tackle for the final few games of the season, including the College Football Playoff game against Alabama.

The Cypress, TX product became somewhat of a crutch for Bill Bedenbaugh’s lack of offensive line depth during Fall Camp. Center Jake Maikkula suffered a knee injury during the team’s first full-contact scrimmage, causing Fodje to move over to starting center over the backup Caleb Nitta.

Fodje’s time at center didn’t last long. Fasusi’s shoulder injury that knocked him out of all but 17 snaps in the season opener until Week 8 against Mississippi State happened in Fall Camp, causing Fodje to gain starting reps at left tackle. Fodje would miss the opener against UTEP but would start at left tackle against

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje tries to block for John Mateer against Kentucky. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

After struggling mightily against Michigan, Fodje began to establish himself as a solid left tackle considering the circumstances. Pro Football Focus saw his grade improve from week to week as a pass and run blocker.

Fodje’s injury in the third quarter of the Kentucky game led to a comedy of errors and ultimately a loss.

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