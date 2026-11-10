Jason Witten's 'Grimy, Nasty Mindset' Winning Over Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma's Offense

Michael Fasusi wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Fasusi is genuine — if he feels a certain way, he will let you know about it. He did just that following a poor showing in the 42-25 loss to South Carolina where Fasusi committed multiple penalties — one sequence resulting in a succession of infractions. The left tackle was visibly frustrated in the postgame interview session.

Fasusi returned to form in Oklahoma’s 23-7 victory against Florida with a strong showing that helped propel the Sooners to victory.

Much of the praise surrounding the Sooners’ road victory has centered around interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, who had precious days to establish himself with his new responsibilities.

At least with the offensive linemen, Witten acclimated quickly thanks to him having a leg-up in the language department.

“We got O-linemen and he’s over here talking about singles, and doubles and triples and everything, and I’m like, ‘Let’s freaking go, coach,” Fasusi said Monday after practice.

Witten won over more than the offensive line in his first week — he won over the hearts and minds of a starving Sooner fanbase. At least for one week.

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In Fasusi’s eyes, Witten’s football makeup makes it easy for him to want to follow him.

“He knows what it’s like to be physical,” Fasusi said. “Just having a guy with that grimy mindset, that nasty mindset, no matter what position you play, we’re fittin’ to go get dirty. I’m sure we all think the same thing, we all just wanna go out and ball for this dude as hard as we can.”

The Sooners will have to re-focus quickly on Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels for Saturday's matchup. Fasusi and his team is already being encouraged to do so, not just by Brent Venables, but now, by their new offensive coordinator.

“His message was ‘Consistency was the biggest thing.’ He really said it last week, even Coach V said this — we can’t get bored with the details, can’t get bored of the process — We need to come in and elevate everything.”

While Witten has a long way to go to climb the professional ranks of major college football coaching — let alone within his own staff at Oklahoma on a long-term basis — Fasusi recognizes the same joy and passion he plays with in him.

“The knowledge that he brings, the passion that he has, you can see the excitement in his face that he’s ready and happy to be out there with us,” Fasusi said.

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