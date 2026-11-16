Isaiah Sategna Earns Another SEC Honor

NORMAN — Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna earned SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a punt for a touchdown late in the second quarter of the Sooners' 24-17 win over Ole Miss on Sunday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

After the Sooners took an early 7-0 lead on the Rebels with a touchdown on their first drive of the game, the OU defense forced a quick punt.

Sategna grabbed it at the 25 and with the help of a few blocks along the way, gave Oklahoma a 14-0 lead with a touchdown return.

It was Sategna's second punt return for a touchdown this season. He also returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown against UTEP in the season opener.

That earlier return also earned Sategna honors as SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sategna became the first Sooners player with multiple punt return touchdowns in a season since Jalen Saunders in 2013.

The Sooners had just two punt returns for touchdowns since Saunders'. Dede Westbrook returned a punt for a score in 2016 and Gavin Freeman returned a punt for a touchdown in 2023.

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Sategna had one 3-yard catch in Sunday's win. He leads the Sooners with 50 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

It is the second consecutive week for the Sooners to earn an SEC weekly honor.

Left tackle Michael Fasusi was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week last week following his performance against Florida.

Earler in the season, linebacker Owen Heinecke and safety Peyton Bowen earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors, Heinecke after his performance in the Sooners' victory at Mississippi State on Oct. 24, and Bowen after he returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in the Sooners' 27-24 win over then-top-ranked Texas on Oct. 10.

Defensive end Jake Kreul was named SEC Freshman of the Week following his performance in Oklahoma's Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky.

The Sooners (6-4, 4-3 SEC) take on Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. but was shifted back to the later time after the game against Ole Miss was pushed back to Sunday due to the Rebels' travel difficulties in the wake of Friday's Federal Aviation Adminsitration nationwide ground stop.

Oklahoma's win over Ole Miss gave the Sooners back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

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