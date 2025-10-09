All Sooners

John Mateer Listed as Questionable on SEC Availability Report Ahead of Oklahoma-Texas

After suffering a broken hand Sept. 20 vs. Auburn, the Sooners' QB has a shot to play in the Red River Rivalry.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer's status for Saturday's Red River Rivalry showdown vs. Texas remains up in the air.
NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash between the No. 6 Sooners and unranked Texas, according to the initial SEC Availability Report released Wednesday.

OU and Texas will square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Mateer suffered a broken hand in the first quarter of OU's Sept. 20 win over Auburn. though he finished the game before undergoing surgery a few days later.

The Washington State transfer has completed 67.4% of his passes, throwing for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also rushed for 190 yards and five touchdowns.

Michael Hawkins Jr. started last week's 44-0 win over Kent State, throwing for 162 yards and three touchdowns while running for 33 yards and a score.

Hawkins started last season's 34-3 loss to the Longhorns, throwing for 148 yards and rushing for 27.

Wide receiver Keontez Lewis is also listed as questionable on the report, after leaving the win over Kent State early after a scary run-in with the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylor Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Sooners.

Outside of three offensive linemen who have been out for much of the season, and tight end Kade McIntyre, who is also listed as out; offensive lineman Logan Howland is the only other player on the report for the Sooners. Howland, who has started three games at tackle and appeared in all five games, is listed as doubtful.

Several players who were held out of the game vs. Kent State — defensive tackles Jaydan Jackson and Damonic Williams and running back Jovantae Barnes among them — figure to be available for Saturday's matchup.

Texas has just three players listed on the report, including cornerback Malik Muhammad. Muhammad missed last week's loss to Florida.

OU vs. Texas Wednesday availability report

OKLAHOMA

Out: Troy Everett (OL), Kade McIntyre (TE), Jacob Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Doubtfull: Logan Howland (OL)
Questionable: Keontez Lewis (WR), John Mateer (QB)

TEXAS

Doubtful: C.J. Baxter (RB)
Probable: Parker Livingstone (WR), Malik Muhammad (CB)

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

