John Mateer Listed as Questionable on SEC Availability Report Ahead of Oklahoma-Texas
NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash between the No. 6 Sooners and unranked Texas, according to the initial SEC Availability Report released Wednesday.
OU and Texas will square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Mateer suffered a broken hand in the first quarter of OU's Sept. 20 win over Auburn. though he finished the game before undergoing surgery a few days later.
The Washington State transfer has completed 67.4% of his passes, throwing for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also rushed for 190 yards and five touchdowns.
Michael Hawkins Jr. started last week's 44-0 win over Kent State, throwing for 162 yards and three touchdowns while running for 33 yards and a score.
Hawkins started last season's 34-3 loss to the Longhorns, throwing for 148 yards and rushing for 27.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis is also listed as questionable on the report, after leaving the win over Kent State early after a scary run-in with the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylor Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Sooners.
Outside of three offensive linemen who have been out for much of the season, and tight end Kade McIntyre, who is also listed as out; offensive lineman Logan Howland is the only other player on the report for the Sooners. Howland, who has started three games at tackle and appeared in all five games, is listed as doubtful.
Several players who were held out of the game vs. Kent State — defensive tackles Jaydan Jackson and Damonic Williams and running back Jovantae Barnes among them — figure to be available for Saturday's matchup.
Texas has just three players listed on the report, including cornerback Malik Muhammad. Muhammad missed last week's loss to Florida.
OU vs. Texas Wednesday availability report
OKLAHOMA
Out: Troy Everett (OL), Kade McIntyre (TE), Jacob Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Doubtfull: Logan Howland (OL)
Questionable: Keontez Lewis (WR), John Mateer (QB)
TEXAS
Doubtful: C.J. Baxter (RB)
Probable: Parker Livingstone (WR), Malik Muhammad (CB)