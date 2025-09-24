Oklahoma HC Brent Venables on John Mateer's Injury Timeline: 'Not Really Important'
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables didn’t provide much information about the timeline of John Mateer’s injury on Wednesday.
When asked about the injury that Mateer, OU’s star transfer quarterback, suffered against Auburn, Venables kept things vague.
“Not really interested in going through a timeline,” Venables said on the SEC’s weekly teleconference. “It’s not really important now.”
Venables announced on Wednesday that Mateer suffered a hand injury in the Auburn game that will keep him out for extended time. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Mateer suffered a broken bone in his right hand in the first quarter against the Tigers and played through the injury for the remainder of the contest.
Mateer finished the game with 271 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-36 passing, and he also scored the go-ahead touchdown on a nine-yard run with 4:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. In the second half, Mateer went 16-of-17 on passing.
In four games at Oklahoma, Mateer had compiled 1,215 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions, leading the Sooners to a 4-0 start. OU climbed to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 after its 24-17 win over No. 22 Auburn on Saturday.
Prior to his injury, Mateer was the Heisman Trophy favorite, per ESPN BET Sportsbook, with plus-750 odds.
Per the statement on Oklahoma’s athletic website, Mateer will miss the Kent State game on Oct. 4 and backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will start that contest.
Hawkins’ only appearance of 2025 came in the Sooners’ 42-3 win over Temple in Week 3. The quarterback threw only three passes, completing one of them.
Hawkins started four games for OU in 2024 and appeared in seven. He ended his true freshman campaign with 783 passing yards, 204 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and two interceptions.
With Mateer out for at least one game, Venables and his staff are preparing Hawkins for game action.
“We’re getting Mike Hawkins ready here for next week, and that’s kind of where our thoughts are,” Venables said.
As for Mateer, he will undergo surgery on his hand on Wednesday, per the statement. Venables also revealed that he expects Mateer to return during the 2025 season.
“We’ll see how everything goes, assess things from there,” Mateer said.
Venables also shared positive details about cornerback Eli Bowen and wide receiver Javonnie Gibson's rehabilitation efforts.
The coach revealed that both of them have been involved with practices and that they have been "running, catching, carrying their pads, their helmet."
"They’re right on schedule," Venables said. "I would expect them to be contributing in the immediate future."
Bowen suffered a foot injury during the spring that has kept him out for the entire 2025 season thus far. The defensive back was a star for OU as a true freshman last year, earning ESPN Freshman All-American honors.
Gibson, a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, broke his leg during spring ball and has yet to appear in a game for the Sooners. For the Golden Lions in 2024, Gibson registered 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 receptions.
Oklahoma is off this week before taking on Kent State next week.